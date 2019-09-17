COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill: Gaslight Theatre's Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, must thwart their evil plans for world domination. For times and dates go to thegaslighttheatre.com. $23.95. 886-9428.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501(c)(3), tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. 289-8076.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3). 9-10 p.m. Sept. 27. Free. 289-8076.
Uncensored Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Ages 17 and up. 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax deductible donations appreciated. 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $8. 289-8076.
Comedy Night at The Wench — Surly Wench Pub, 424 N. Fourth Ave. Sign ups are at 6:45 p.m. Expect a 5-7 minute set depending on the number of performers on the list. Ages 21 and up. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 30. Free. 882-0009.
DINNER THEATER
Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater — Skyline Country Club, 5200 E. St.. Andrews Drive. Watch an audience volunteer actually be sawed-in-half. Solve the crime and possibly win the prize. 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Sept. 28. $75. 861-4800.
POETRY
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Sandra Cisneros - poems express the feminist Latina identity. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Free. 594-5580.
Book Signing and Benefit for Sky Island Alliance — Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Book release and benefit for Sky Island Alliance. Jefferson Carter will sign his new poetry collection "Birkenstock Blues." 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 622-8848.
The Moon is Still as Bright: Readings of Lunar Poetry — University of Arizona Main Library, Special Collections, 1510 E. University Blvd. Hear English verse folktales, indigenous creation myths, haiku and work by English and American poets. Johnson and Cokinos are editing an anthology, Beyond Earth's Edge: The Poetry of Spaceflight and will provide a special preview of poems from the book that respond to the Apollo era. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Free. 621-6423.
THEATER
Elevator: The Tucson Community Theatre Company — GLH Event Center, 1365 W. Grant Road. Tells the story of six strangers who are trapped inside an elevator in Tower One of the World Trade Center. It follows the exact true details of what happened to the elevator systems in real time on the morning of 9/11. The six passengers represent the variety of people who worked and visited the World Trade Center that day. Ages 12 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28; 2-4:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Last chance. $20. 485-0110.
Heisenberg — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, Georgie spots Alex, a much older man, and plants a kiss on his neck. This electric encounter thrusts these two strangers into a fascinating and life-changing game. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson — CITY Center for Collaborative Learning Space, 37 E. Pennington St. Set during the height of the French Revolution, four women a playwright, an assassin, a spy and an empress bond to tell the story of their turbulent times. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Last chance. $25. 468-6111.
The Royale — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Set in 1910, deep in the midst of Jim Crow, it is a play about a brother and his sister. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 26-28; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 26 and 28. Last chance. $25. 622-2823.
Pima Theatre's The Sun Serpent: Pima Community College — Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A thrilling, poetic take on the conquest of Mexico seen through the eyes of a young girl, Amoxtli, who struggles to save her world from the conquistador, Hernan Cortes. Stage production for families of all ages. 2-3:15 and 7-8:15 p.m. Sept. 28. $8. 206-6986.
Magicomedy — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Illusionist Michael Howell and Benny James with an evening of magic and comedy for the entire family. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $12. 888-0509.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Through Dec. 9. $39.95. 529-1000.