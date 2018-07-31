FITNESS
Tai Chi/martial arts/meditation
Morning Meditation — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Restore, renew, reconnect with simple meditation and breathing exercises that lead to inner calm and peace. Ages 18 and up. 8:15-8:45 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. Donations appreciated. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tai Chi for Health — Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley. Safe, effective and fun way to improve balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. 1-2 p.m. Mondays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Weekly Mindfulness Meditation classes, book group, yoga — Tucson Community Meditation Center, 1231 E. Edison St. Meditation and yoga classes and workshops. 8-10 a.m. Sundays; 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. $5-$7 suggested donation. 775-1625. tucsonmeditation.org.
Beginner Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé, 2928 E. Broadway. Learn the fundamentals of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Mixed-Level Capoeira for Kids — Studio Axé. Children learn the basics of Capoeira. Ages 6-12. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Xingyiquan — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. Internal martial arts share common principles such as non-oppostition of greater force, using leverage and structural alignment to maximize the bodies ability to generate force, and a mind-body connection. Practice involves fundamental exercises, and partnered drills. Ages 16 and up. 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $75. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Even though seated, you also work on leg strength, posture, and balance. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 8. $24 for four classes. 465-2890.
Qigong — Descending Dragon Health Center, 3461 E. Speedway. A low impact movement practice that places emphasis on breath, posture, and intent. Movements involve bending, stretching, and breathing which are designed to improve health. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 404-4869. descendingdragon.weebly.com.
Intro to Capoeira — Studio Axé. Learn the basics of Capoeira. Noon-1:15 p.m. Saturdays; 7-8:15 p.m. Mondays. $15. 990-1820. tucsoncapoeira.com.
Saturday Tai Chi — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Learn chi-building standing meditation and Yang form Tai Chi Chuan movement. 1-2 p.m. Saturdays. $10. 333-5905. windrivertaichi.com.
Introduction to Taiko — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. A musical martial art team sport with elements of dance, voice and theatre. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 11. Donations appreciated. 481-8003. tucsontaiko.org.
Tucson Community Capoeira Classes All Levels — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Brazilian martial arts. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $15. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Yoga
Gentle and Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. For all students seeking the benefits of a relaxing, gentle and restorative practice. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Switched On Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A music-centric yoga class built around Hatha and Bikram inspirations. Every week has a specially crafted soundtrack. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
PrAna Yoga — Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Free. 888-1000. facebook.com.
Yoga in the Buff — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Clothing optional co-ed. 4-5 p.m. Thursdays. $5. 250-2331. yogainthebuff.com.
Buti Yoga — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. Through primal movement, dynamic asana and cardio-sprints, students breakdown the emotional barriers that hold them back from achieving self-love and true human connection. Bring water and a willingness to engage in a strong and supportive female community. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 333-5905. thehoffstudio.com.
Introduction To Aerial Yoga Workshop — Take Flight Yoga and Movement, 35 E. Toole Ave. Beginner level class with each pose and inversion broken down with modifications provided based on each student. Learn proper muscle engagement, body alignment and confidence when using the hammocks. Ages 16 and up. 6:45-8:15 p.m. Aug. 9. $35. 204-3830. mailchi.mp.
Rise and Shine Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Class is good for bicyclists needing a pre- or post-ride stretch, gentle enough for beginning yoga students and enough movement for experienced yoga students. Ages 18 and up. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 11. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Tibetan Yoga — Rancho Center, 3400 E. Speedway. A preparation for meditation and is very adaptable to those with physical limitations that are a barrier to many other forms of yoga. Ages 16 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. June 16-Sept. 29. $5, donations appreciated. 622-8460. awaminstitute.org.
Yin Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio Annex, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Exercise the bones, lubricate the joints and deeply stretch the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis, and lower spine. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined. Ages 18 and up. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Saturdays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Restorative Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio. Deep restorative work improves range of motion and joint mobility, reduces pain and the effects of stress. Ages 18 and up. 6-7:15 p.m. Sundays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Vibe Out Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. This yoga class strikes a balance between holding poses to increase strength and alignment, and flowing through a series of movements. Bring a yoga mat or rent one. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
DO(OM) Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A slow sequence of low-impact, "passive" poses, to stretch and rejuvenate the connective tissues. Bring a yoga mat or rent one for $1 and bring water. Ages 16 and up. 8-9 p.m. Sundays. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Other workout ideas
Wheelchair Basketball Open Gym — Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. Sixth Ave. Recreational wheelchair basketball open to all levels. Ages 15 and up. Hosted by Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and City of Tucson Therapeutic Recreation. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, 9. Free. 370-0588. soazadaptivesports.org.
Cardio Party-O: Dance Fitness — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. This class has more of an independent feel for music and choreography, and fosters a house party or community atmosphere. High-energy Dancerobix. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Wednesdays. July 11-Aug. 29; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays. July 14- Aug. 25. $6. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.