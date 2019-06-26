National television show set to film at Boca Tacos y Tequila Thursday

Boca Tacos & Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Ave.

Boca Tacos y Tequila will soon be back into the national spotlight, with a “major cable network” set to film at the popular North Fourth Avenue restaurant this Thursday. 

Boca’s social media team invited Tucsonans on its Facebook page Monday to attend the unnamed show’s filming from noon to 1:30 p.m. for a “customer interaction” segment.

While the restaurant didn’t name the program, Casey Webb, host of the recently resurrected Travel Channel series, “Man v. Food," hinted on his Instagram feed Tuesday that he would be filming segments for his show "in the desert." 

The post read: “Early night, early flight. Bye for now New York/New Jersey. Take care of the city and the shore while I’m gone, the desert awaits. 🌵🌺 #ManvFood #MvF #Season4 #Desert #CookingChannel #WorldWideWebb #Husky4Life”

A spokesperson for Discovery Inc., the mass media company that owns the Travel Channel, Food Network, and 17 other channels, would not confirm whether a film crew was in town.

Chef Maria Mazon opened Boca Tacos y Tequila in 2009, in the old Greasy Tony’s spot on East Speedway, and moved the restaurant to its current location, in the old Delectables building at 533 N. Fourth Ave., in 2017.

This will not be Boca’s first time on the national stage. Over the years, Mazon and her restaurant have been featured on several television shows, including "Best Places to Pig Out" on the Travel Channel, and “Ginormous Foods,” “You Gotta Eat Here!” and “Chopped,” all on the Food Network and Food Network Canada. Boca Tacos has also been included in restaurant roundups in the New York Times and USA Today.

