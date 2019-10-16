You spent last weekend getting acquainted with the arts, culture and cuisine of your city at Tucson Meet Yourself.
Now travel outside of town to experience some Southern Arizona hospitality further afield.
Plenty of options await you this Saturday and Sunday.
Marana Fall Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19.
Tucson’s neighbor to the north celebrates the season (and cooler weather) with its fall festival this Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.
The annual event takes place at Marana Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, and includes harvest and rodeo demonstrations, mutton busting, carnival rides, live music from Southern Reins and the Billy Shaw Jr. Band, and activities for the kids.
There will be a sunflower maze, new this year, and more than 25 food trucks ready to feed the more than 5,000 people expected to attend.
Visit maranaevents.com for details.
Helldorado Days 2019
Friday, Oct. 18-Sunday, Oct. 20
Tombstone, often referred to as the town too tough to die, has been celebrating its gritty Western history with Helldorado Days for decades now. The nickname Helldorado refers to what people often found when moving to the area back in those Wyatt Earp days rather than great riches.
Friday and Saturday will feature regular reenactments and live entertainment, including gunfights, line dancing and cowboy storytellers, within the town’s historic district. Friday’s activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday’s will go from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
A parade will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Actor Michael Biehn, who played bad guy Johnny Ringo in the 1993 Kurt Russell film “Tombstone,” will make an appearance at Arlene’s, 415 E. Allen St. in Tombstone, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. He and his wife, actress Jennifer Biehn, will have memorabilia for sale.
If you head down Saturday, help Tombstone Brewing Company, 107 E. Toughnut St., celebrate its third anniversary with a pint of their finest beer. The brewery will have several new releases and will be partying from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit tombstonehelldoradodays.com for more information.
Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival (and stair climb)
Saturday, Oct. 19
Bisbee will be full of athletic types participating in the mining city’s annual Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb this Saturday.
If you are one of them, more power to you!
If you are not, there is still fun to be had.
The accompanying Bisbee Beer Festival will be taking place from noon to 5 p.m. in the raised lot adjacent to the Bisbee 1,000 starting line in Old Bisbee.
More than 50 beers will be offered. General admission is $25 with discounts for Bisbee stair climb participants and designated drivers.
Visit bisbee1000.org for more information.
Willcox Wine Festival
Saturday, Oct. 19-Sunday, Oct. 20
Fifteen Arizona wineries, including Carlson Creek, Keeling Schaefer and Zarpara, will pour the good stuff at this year’s Willcox Wine Festival, taking place at Railroad Park, 157 N. Railroad Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event is a big draw for the small town of about 3,500 and includes live music from bands like the Sonoran Dogs and classic rock cover group Outside the Line, and food trucks.
Admission is $20-$45 per person in advance and $25-$55 at the gate. Visit willcoxwinecountry.org for more information.