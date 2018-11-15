Buy Now
Andi Berlin / This is Tucson

The sweet smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies is no longer a thing at 17 N. Stone Ave., downtown. 

The Nestlé Toll House Café sign that hung outside the storefront, around the corner from the Fox Tucson Theatre, has been replaced by "Now Leasing" banners in the windows. 

The cookie chain location lasted about a year in Tucson before shutting its doors. 

It was the second Nestlé Toll House Café to launch in Arizona. The first location, at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale, remains open.

The café's closure follows the Tucson Cookie Co., a late-night cookie delivery service near the University of Arizona, that announced it would not reopen in August after closing for the summer. 

