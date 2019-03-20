DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing Classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. March 28 and April 4. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. Classes: 7-7:30 p.m. beginner; 7:30 fundamentals; 8:15-8:30 p.m. cool move. Followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. March 28 and April 4. $7. 203-8044.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. 6:30 introductory lesson, music for dancing starts at 7 p.m. All levels welcome. 6:30-10 p.m. March 30. $10. 762-6707.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. March 31. $5. 625-3488.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. April 2. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. April 5. $12.50. 529-1000.