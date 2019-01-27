Published by the UA Press, Stuart’s book on McFarland, which involved a year of research that involved talking to friends and family, reveals an untold story of the family man, the country lawyer and rural judge. McFarland was a visionary who helped shape the state of Arizona, and to an extent, the rest of the country.

Meet Gary L. Stuart, a law professor, legal historian and the author of the new book, “Call Him Mac: Ernest W. McFarland, The Arizona Years,” during a special reception and book signing. The event is scheduled to be at the Special Collections of the University of Arizona Main Library on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

"Call Him Mac" excerpt

"Mac was as good at retail politics as any candidate Arizona had ever seen. His brain trust was made up mostly of judges, lawyers, farmers, and stockmen from every county in the state. With their help, Mac made daily eye-to-eye contact with voters, wrote real letters on stiff paper with individually licked postage stamps, and spoke at rallies that were always dual-purposed; get Mac in front of crowds and mingling with local leaders. Wherever he went, he was up close, physically in touch, and always listening carefully. He was as sincere as a high school valedictorian and as candid as a mirror.

Style in 1930s politics could be aggressive. Sometimes personal attacks worked, particularly on the Republican side of the aisle. But Mac was never negative, in person or in print, and was never known to say anything explicitly designed to tarnish his opponent’s reputation. This gave Mac an advantage because he was not nearly as well known as Ashurst. By shaking hands and sharing meals, hot dogs, Coca-Cola, popcorn, and ice cream, voters got to know him personally. In stark contrast, Ashurst voters in Arizona mostly knew him as a man more than a little past his prime and very much flattered with his own image. He often seemed uncomfortable, distracted, bored, or put off. But his biggest political sin was his absence; Mac had much of the field to himself. Complete strangers, once exposed to Mac’s charm and local 'feel,' were easily swayed in his favor. Mac was 'one of them — in every town.' He made sure everyone saw him driving his own car and paying for his own coffee and ice cream. In every town, he visited with people rather than just speaking from a dais. Even so, it was not just his personal presence that attracted voters. His personal letters cemented his position and garnered him votes by the thousands."

Excerpted from "Call Him Mac: Ernest W. McFarland, the Arizona Years" by Gary L. Stuart.