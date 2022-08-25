 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New garden at Children's Museum Tucson celebrates Sonoran culture

The Rooted Heritage Garden is home to Bugtown Square bug house for pollinators, created by artist Greg Corman.

 Courtesy Children's Museum Tucson

A new Rooted Heritage Garden project at the Children's Museum Tucson will celebrate native plants, pollinators, local food and culture. 

A grand opening event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the new installation. Admission will be free as it is being held in conjunction with the museum's weekly Discovery Nights program. 

The garden in the courtyard will feature hands-on, interactive learning experiences rooted in creativity, culture and diverse inclusion, according to a news release. Signs with QR codes will provide information on four focus areas: food traditions, storytelling, gardens and conservation.

As part of the grand opening festivities, Tohono O’odham poet Ofelia Zepeda will do a reading at 5:30 p.m.

Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread and 2022 James Beard award winner, will have a bread tasting and discuss the significance of Sonoran grains, like the Tarahumara Amaranth growing in the Rooted Heritage Garden, the news release said.

Kids can play a seed-to-plant matching game to discover what plants are growing in the garden, learn about conservation and learn how to build a pollinator house for their own yard. 

The Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Thursdays when it is open until 7 p.m. Admission is $11 per person, though children 12 months and younger get in free. 

For more information, visit childrensmuseumtucson.org.

