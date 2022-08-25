New garden at Children's Museum Tucson celebrates Sonoran culture

A new Rooted Heritage Garden project at the Children's Museum Tucson will celebrate native plants, pollinators, local food and culture.

A grand opening event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. for the new installation. Admission will be free as it is being held in conjunction with the museum's weekly Discovery Nights program.

The garden in the courtyard will feature hands-on, interactive learning experiences rooted in creativity, culture and diverse inclusion, according to a news release. Signs with QR codes will provide information on four focus areas: food traditions, storytelling, gardens and conservation.

As part of the grand opening festivities, Tohono O’odham poet Ofelia Zepeda will do a reading at 5:30 p.m.

Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread and 2022 James Beard award winner, will have a bread tasting and discuss the significance of Sonoran grains, like the Tarahumara Amaranth growing in the Rooted Heritage Garden, the news release said.

Kids can play a seed-to-plant matching game to discover what plants are growing in the garden, learn about conservation and learn how to build a pollinator house for their own yard.

The Children's Museum, 200 S. Sixth Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Thursdays when it is open until 7 p.m. Admission is $11 per person, though children 12 months and younger get in free.