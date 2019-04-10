Review
“Always, Patsy Cline” — Live Theatre Workshop. See review elsewhere in this section.
Opening
“Dear Diary” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre’s late-night arm, Etcetera, put a call out for old letters and diary entries for this play. Creator Ally Tanzillo was rereading her old diaries when she was inspired to write the piece. “Young people are so intense, but they don’t have any context,” she said in a press release. “I can’t believe how serious I was about the lists I made — favorite albums, boys I thought were cute.” She found a common thread in the materials submitted. “I noticed that every person had a story in which he or she felt alone, but no one was. That really struck me.” Performances are 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
New Play Festival — Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave. Old Pueblo Playwrights’ 28th New Play Festival features readings of works by Gretchen Wirges, John Cafiero, Gavin Kayner, David Youngerman and Reid Gilbert. It’s at 7 p.m. April 11-13, 2 p.m. April 13 and 14, and 6 p.m. April 14. $7; $25 for festival pass. Tickets at the door. tucne.ws/oldpuebloplaywrights.
“Trap” — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. The portrayal of an incomprehensible event: Every person but one in the audience of a high school play falls unconscious. 7-9 p.m. April 11-13. $8. 579-4400.
“Magical Mouse Mayhem” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The songs of Disney take center stage in this Musical Mayhem Cabaret performance. 6-8 p.m. April 14. $10. 270-9534.
Last Chance
“Blood Wedding” — The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Federico García Lorca is a poet, whether he’s writing prose, poetry or a play. His gorgeous “Blood Wedding,” which Scoundrel & Scamp is staging, evokes the rhythms and passions of flamenco to tell the tragic story of a woman and the two men who love her. The large cast is led by the impressive Susan Arnold. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 11-13; 2-4 p.m. April 14. $28. 448-3300, scoundrelandscamp.org.
“Fiddler on the Roof” — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. The road show of the Broadway musical comes courtesy of Broadway in Tucson. It is the story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Ages 8 and up. No babes in arms; everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10:15 p.m. April 11; 8-10:45 p.m. April 12 and 13; 2-4:45 p.m. April 13; 1-3:45 and 6:30-9:15 p.m. April 14. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Continuing
“Back to the Past” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. It’s the 1980s and happy-go-lucky teenager, Mikey MacFry, gets mixed up in the crackpot experiments of his good friend Doc Everett Crown. Using Doc’s futuristic car, which he has turned into a time machine, they blast off for the rockin’ 1950s. Call for times and dates. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“Spring Awakening” — Tornabene Theatre on the University of Arizona campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. The Tony-winning musical explores the complex journey from adolescence to adulthood of a dozen young people in 1891 Germany. An Arizona Repertory Theatre production. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 11-13, 18 and 19; 1:30-3:30 p.m. April 14. Through April 28. $20-$31. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
“Simon Peter: Passion Play of Tucson” — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. After a 15-year break, the musical version of the passion play is back, reworked and smaller. The Community Players are staging the piece. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays through April 21. $18. 887-6239, communityplayerstucson.org.
“Quirkus Circus and the Missing Ringmaster” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tyler West, a recent University of Arizona theater graduate, has penned this children’s show; Michael Martinez has written the original music. The opening number of the Quirkus Circus has began, but the ringmaster is missing. Can the show go on? It must. And the audience will need to help out. It’s 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through June 9; no performances April 21 and May 12. $10. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.