Some things are worth repeating.
Such as “Gutenberg! The Musical” starring brothers Carson and Tyler Wright.
Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company, a new musical theater troupe, is remounting the thoroughly silly musical as a fundraiser and launch for the artistic venture.
Last summer, the Wright brothers brought “Gutenberg!” to a small stage here and wowed audiences as the two played multiple characters, sang and fully embraced the ridiculous story.
That story: aspiring playwrights have written a musical about Johann Gutenberg’s 1438 invention of the movable-type printing press. Yes, it really is about that, and it really is a hoot.
“‘Gutenberg! The Musical!’ is a laugh-out-loud, well-performed piece that basks in the love of theater and performance.,” said the Star’s review of last year’s performance.
SAPAC was founded by Dennis Tamblyn, Kelli Workman and Danielle Wright, three theater veterans determined to give musical theater a regular voice here.
In addition to “Gutenberg,” the first season’s plays are “[title of show],” Sept. 13-22; “Hot Mikado.” Jan.17-26, and a concert version of “1776,” April 24-15.
“Gutenberg” is 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22; 2 p.m. Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 24-25 at Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Tickets are $25 at sapactucson.org