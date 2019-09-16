Review

What: Southern Arizona Performing Arts Company’s production of “[title of show]”

By: Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell

Director: Carson Wright

When: Final performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 and 21, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22.

Where: Temple of Music and Art Cabaret Theatre, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $25

Reservations/information: sapactucson.org, 261-0915.

Running time: About 95 minutes with no intermission

Up next for SAPAC: “Hot Mikado,” an update of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Mikado” (Jan. 17-26), and the musical “1776” (April 24-May 3)