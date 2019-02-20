If you go

What: ‘Ansel Adams: Examples.’ an exhibition based on Adams’s book “Examples: the Making of 40 Photographs.”

When: Feb. 23-May 4.

Where: Center for Creative Photography Heritage Gallery, 1030 N. Olive Road, on the University of Arizona campus.

Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

How much: Free

Also at the center: “Richard Avedon: Relationships” continues in the gallery through May 11.

Preview

What: A first look at the exhibition and a presentation by photographer Mark Burns.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22

How much: $30 for CCP members, $40 public.

Tickets: ccp.arizona.edu and click on “events”

Public celebration

What: Vintage camera display, hands-on family activities, a photo booth and birthday cake.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23; Mark Burns presentation at 1 p.m.

On social media

Share you best Ansel Adams-inspired photographs on Instagram #inspiredbyansel.