Get your walking shoes on for a new tour of downtown Tucson’s breweries and distilleries.
Tucson Food Tours is celebrating its seventh season by adding a “brewstillery” walking tour.
Stops on the tour will include 1055 Brewing, Borderlands Brewery, Pueblo Vida, Thunder Canyon Brewstillery, Independent Distillery and Series 19.
Participants will get behind-the-scenes knowledge and history of some of downtown Tucson’s offerings and learn about their unique styles. They’ll also sample flights of local beer and spirits, plus a few local bites.
Tucson Food Tours developed the first walking culinary tour and decided to offer this new tour now that there are enough breweries and distilleries within walking distance downtown.
Tours run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. For a full schedule of dates, visit tucsonfoodtours.com.
This is a 21-and-up activity.