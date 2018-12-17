CONCERTS
Jazz and world
The Hot Sardines: New Year’s Eve — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Jazz. 8:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 31. $49-$99. 547-3040.
Popular, rock, country
Your Cheatin' Heart: Hank Williams Sr. and Patsy Cline Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 29. $25. 529-1000.
Valli Fever with The 4Gents — The Gaslight Music Hall. Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. 3-5 p.m. Dec. 31. $30. 529-1000.
Kinda Kinks Bring in the New Year — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. British Invasion. 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Free. 888-1900.
Brian Berggoetz's CD Release Show — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Funk rock and blues. 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3. Free. 207-2429.
Sons of the Pioneers — The Gaslight Music Hall. Western Music. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 3 and 4. $25-$35. 529-1000.