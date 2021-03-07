Nickelodeon star Drake Bell to headline Tucson drive-in concert

It took a computer pro to save the discs so that the songs could be retrieved, he said during a phone call in early February.

“That really was just a bunch of great songs. It was really nice to get that finished,” said the 34-year-old Bell. “I’m really proud of that record.”

He’s also proud of “Sesiones En Casa,” born out of the need to do something, anything, musical during quarantine.

“It’s some cool me at home, trying to do something in quarantine so I made a fun acoustic record,” he said.

“Sessiones” features four songs sung in Spanish including Bell’s self-penned 2019 song “Fuego Lento” that taps into his love for Mexico and his Latin American fans.

“That was the first time that I had written something original in Spanish,” he said. “I had been doing so much stuff in Latin America and Mexico and I get back in the studio and it was like this is what I want to do ... and people just loved it.”

Bell also penned “No Perdamos Más Tiempo,” which is another crowd-pleaser when he performs in large festivals and arenas in Latin America.