NIGHTLIFE
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing Reggaeton, Latin Pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class AT 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 21. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Potty Mouth Pottery Holiday Verson — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Pottery purchase of choice at event. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 7-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337. facebook.com.
Wired — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk, Americana and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
SOCIAL DANCE
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local band DayJob performs your favorite tunes. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Jukebox Junqies — Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N. Resort Drive. Classic rock, oldies, R&B, country, blues and Latin. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 299-2020. loewshotels.com.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090. crispycaller.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.