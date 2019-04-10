NIGHTLIFE
Virginia Cannon Presents — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Songwriters showcase where 6 singer/songwriters who perform their original songs in a round robin format. Then for the 3rd hour, a group performs their original music. 6-9 p.m. April 18. Free. 207-2429.
Gooch Palms with Feverfew and Stripes — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Garage rock party. 8-11 p.m. April 18. $5. 207-1588.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Three Canyon Beer And Wine Garden, 4999 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Classic rock. 6-8 p.m. April 19. Free. 900-7866.
Lucky Losers — Monterey Court. A throwback to the hybrid of soul, blues, rock, gospel, and country that emerged in the late 1960s. 7-10 p.m. April 19. $10. 207-2429.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 19 and 26. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Machete Sauce — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 19. Free. 887-9027.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court. Funk, groove and soul. 7-10 p.m. April 20. $10. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. April 22. Free. 775-2337.
Mama's Kitchen Sink — Revel Wine and Beer, 416 E. Ninth St. Jazz and funk. 8-10 p.m. April 23. Free. 339-3494.
Carol Markstrom with Jim Jones — Monterey Court. Western. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 24. Free. 207-2429.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — The Breeze Bar & Grill, 6555 E. Speedway. Classic rock. 6-8 p.m. April 25. Free. 731-1414.
The Annual Psych-Out — The Rock, 136 N. Park Ave. Psych-pop duo Sugar Candy Mountain. Tickets available at Zia Records. Ages 21 and up. 6:30 p.m. April 26. $10 in advance; $12 at the door. 629-9211.
Ignite Agave — Fox Tucson Theater, 17 W. Congress St. Presentation about food, agriculture, beverage, and culture that features live music, celebrity chefs, botanists, and business owners highlighting the importance of sustainability and the agave plant’s impact on our region. 7-10 p.m. April 26. $5. 622-8848.
Drop D — The Edge Bar. Cover band. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 26. Free. 887-9027.