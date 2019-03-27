NIGHTLIFE
Reel Tucson A Midsummer Bash — The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. An evening of performance and new films featuring the Queens of Night RewBee and Mary Jane. April's theme is Shakespeare and words, words, words. 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. April 4. Free. 882-0204.
Potty Mouth Pottery Painting — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Create that one of a kind gift and say it/paint it. Includes light snacks and BYOB. Ages 21 and up. 6:30-9 p.m. April 5. $10. 790-1100.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 5 and 12. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
State Of Mind — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Local band playing classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 6. Free. 887-9027.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. April 8. Free. 775-2337.
Guitar in the Park — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. The Tucson Guitar Society hosts a get-together for guitar enthusiasts. Come to play, or come to listen. All musical styles and all levels of expertise are welcome to join. 6:30-8 p.m. April 8. Free. 594-5305.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a fabulous trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. April 9. Free. 344-8999.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 10. Free. 628-8533.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. April 11. Free. 622-0351.
Kyle Cook and Paul McDonald — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Americana and pop-rock. 7-9:30 p.m. April 12. $13. 207-2429.
Xception — The Edge Bar. Classic rock through the 90s and beyond. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. April 12. Free. 887-9027.