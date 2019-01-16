DANCING AND LESSONS
Scottish Country Dancing classes — Rhythm Industry Performance Factory, 1013 S. Tyndall Ave. Learn the social dancing of Scotland that includes reels, jigs, and slow strathspeys. Ages 8-88. Please wear soft-soled shoes. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. $15 per month; $5 per class. First lesson free. 399-8735.
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 31. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party with The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Rock and folk. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25. $12.50. 529-1000.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 29. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 1. $12.50. 529-1000.