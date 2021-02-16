Now 92, this Tucson man didn't pursue art until he was in his 70s

Kitt says he isn’t sure where he gets his inspiration from — he just sits down and does it.

“It’s like he creates something out of nothing,” Laura Kitt says.

But Kitt says he’s always had the mind of a designer.

“When I was in grammar school, at Christmastime, the nuns would have me do a Christmas scene on their blackboards with chalk,” he says.

Kitt grew up to be a contractor in Chicago, using formica in ways that hadn’t previously been done.

In 1962, longing for warmer weather, he moved his family to Tucson and started a contracting business.

“I figured, ‘What the hell do I have to be (in Chicago) for?’” he says of the Chicago weather.

But years later, Kitt suffered a heart attack, ending his career with the contracting business. He later moved to San Diego with his wife, where the couple lived on a boat for many years, keeping their Tucson home for vacations.

By 1979, Kitt decided to start a sign business in San Diego. He sold it about two decades later, after Laura Kitt had moved back to Tucson and had a baby. Plus, Kitt’s wife was ready to get off the boat.