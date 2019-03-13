OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 21 and 28.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view the intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 21, 22, 24, 28 and 29. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 21 and 28.
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Vendors, food trucks, artists, musicians and local produce. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21 and 28.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. Also include an additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21-25, 28-29. 377-5060.
Life on the Edge — Saguaro National Park West. A stroll in the cactus garden to learn how will desert plants and animals are able to weather the climate changes. 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 21 and 27. 733-5158.
Wild About Flowers — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A walk for the serious flower fancier in search of what's blooming today, while discussing the subtler aspects of pollination, taxonomy, and wildflower habits. Suitable footwear and water recommended. Ages 12 and up. 2-4 p.m. March 21 and 28. 733-5153.
Calabazas and Guevavi Mission Tours — Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. These ruins, normally closed to the public, can be visited via special guided van and walking tours. Tours begin from the Tumacácori visitor center. Participants must be able to climb into and out of a passenger van and walk up hills on unimproved trails. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22. $25. 377-5060.
Capture The Desert in Words — Saguaro National Park East. A short hike for a writing opportunity that will follow the hike. Bring favorite writing materials and a brown bag lunch. Meet at the visitor center to caravan to the trail head. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 22. 733-5153.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Tour in your own car with stops along the way. Lead by a park guide, observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. 2-3:30 p.m. March 22 and 29. 733-5153.
Friday Morning Hikes — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Attention Artists, birders and nature lovers of all sorts. Join with members of the Walking Sticks hiking group for casual hikes on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail to observe the Santa Cruz River. View ribbon of life, riparian flora/fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac at 8:30 a.m. 8:30-10 a.m. March 22 and 29. 398-9571.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a rock art detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam Petroglyphs. A quarter mile hike which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 22 and 29. 733-5158.
Silhouettes at Sundown — Saguaro National Park West. Trek along an arroyo on a 2.5 mile hike as the setting sun silhouettes the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Meet at King Canyon Trialhead. 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 22. 733-5158.
Wildflower Walk — Saguaro National Park East. An easy, level, one mile walk to see the commonest flowers in bloom and a basic look at the magic of flowers. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10-11 a.m. March 22. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 23. 724-5375.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalist on a one-mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water required. Bring binoculars. Recommended ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 23. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. Program is accessible in vehicle. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 23. 733-5153.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the garden. 3-3:30 p.m. March 23. 733-5153.
Field Trip to Presidio Santa Cruz de Terranate and Fairbank Townsite — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. Led by archaeologist Homer Thiel, who will describe what life was like at Terranate, and an included boxed lunch will be enjoyed under the cottonwood trees at the remains of the town of Fairbank. Attendees will carpool from the Presidio Museum, meeting there at 8 a.m. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23. $30. 837-8119.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8-11 a.m. March 23. 377-5060.
History Hike: Grand Central Mill — Fairbank Historic Townsite, Highway 82, Tombstone. The Friends of the San Pedro River will offer a history hike. Limited shade. Suitable footwear and bring water. 9-11 a.m. March 23. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
Explorer Camps — Saguaro National Park West. One day camp for kids ages 9-10. Set up camp, hike, make friends, roast marshmallows and enjoy nature. To register e-mail Ranger Heather at sagu_education@nps.gov. 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. March 23. 733-8614.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. March 23. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. A half mile hike on a rocky trail. 5:45-7 p.m. March 23. 733-5153.
The Green Desert — Saguaro National Park East. On this 2-mile, round-trip hike into the desert, participants will have an opportunity to observe a variety of plant species and learn how plants adapt to life in an arid desert environment. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 10 a.m.-noon. March 23. 733-5153.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a 1.5 mile hike to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 23. 733-5158.
Thriving, Surviving, and Inspiring: Life in the Sonoran Desert — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a scenic 3.5 mile hike. Learn of the adaptations plants and animals go through to survive and flourish in the harsh desert land. Suitable footwear and water required. Meet at the Sendero Esperanza Trailhead. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 1-4 p.m. March 23. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-9:30 and 9:30-11 a.m. March 23 and 26. 724-5375.
Traditional Technologies — Mission Garden. Preservation Archaeologist Allen Denoyer gives a hands-on opportunity to learn about prehistoric technologies. Come and experiment with making or using the kinds of tools archaeologists find in Tucson-area excavations, including projectile points, ground stone, atlatls and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 3-3:30 p.m. March 24. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. March 24. 664-4133.
Plant People — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to explore the traditional uses of native Sonoran Desert plants. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 1-2:30 p.m. March 24. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24. 733-5153.
Come Gawk at the Garden — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk through the cactus garden to discover some of the amazing plants/animals and how they adapt to the harsh Sonoran Desert. 3:15-4 p.m. March 25; 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 27. 733-5158.
Desert Adaptations — Saguaro National Park East. Join us in the Cactus Garden to discover the fascinating world of desert plants and the many techniques used to live here. 3-3:30 p.m. March 25 and 26. 733-5153.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist on a 1 mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.- noon. March 25 and 26. 733-5153.
A Taste of the Desert — Saguaro National Park East. A stroll through the cactus garden and learn what plants can be used for food, clothing, medicine, shelter and much more. 11-11:30 a.m. March 26. 733-5153.
Adaptations: Recipe for Survival — Saguaro National Park West. An easy walk in the garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 10:15-10:45 a.m. March 26. 733-5158.
Arrastre Wash Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park. Enjoy a naturalist guided tour of a desert wash in the mountains. Learn about the natural history and geology of the area. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. Tucson Mountain Park/Kinney Road, directions to meeting location with registration. 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 26. 724-5375.
Birding — Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, 16000 E. Marsh Station Road, Vail. Join us on this guided walk to observe the rich bird life in the desert and riparian habitats of Cienega Creek Natural Preserve. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. March 26. 724-5375.
Birds, Birds, Birds — Saguaro National Park East. From hummingbirds to trogons come meet the common and not-so-common birds that are found in Southeastern Arizona and where to see them. Learn how important public lands like saguaro National Park are in protecting a variety of species. 2-2:45 p.m. March 26. 733-5153.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists to find out what is special about the nice rocks. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 26. 749-8700.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. A short walk to hear why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 26. 733-5158.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Learn about Colonel Juan Bautista de Anza and the group of Spanish colonial settlers. 9-10 a.m. March 27. 724-5375.
Behind-the-scenes terminal tour — Tucson International Airport, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. See behind the scenes, including the commercial aircraft ramp and terminal operations. This tour involves quite a bit of walking and standing. Suitable footwear. Ages 16 and up. For reservations call 573-8187. 9-10 a.m. March 27.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings, take a behind-the-scenes tour with a Architectural Preservationist to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10:30 a.m. March 27. 724-5375.
Congress Street Walking Tour by Historian Ken Scoville — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museumt, 196 N. Court Ave. Movie theaters, the first high-rise, hotels and areas with bad reputations will be discussed. Tour ends at the train station. Pre-registration is encouraged. 10 a.m.-noon. March 27. $25. 837-8119.
Desert Discovery Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists on this 2-mile hike to discover what's out there in the desert. Suitable footwear and bring water. 10 a.m.-noon. March 27. 733-5153.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Feel free to bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. March 27. 749-8700.
Synergy in the Desert: The Sonoran Habitat — Saguaro National Park West. A walk and talk to discuss the iconic Saguaro. 2:15-3 p.m. March 27. 733-5158.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. March 28. 733-5153.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required, call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. March 29.
Rincon Valley Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for this 2 mile hike to talk about the history of cattle and land abuse at the park, as well as current and future ecosystem health. 10 a.m.-noon. March 29. 733-5153.