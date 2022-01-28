 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NPR radio host has stories to share at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Friday
alert

NPR radio host has stories to share at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Friday

  • Updated

Peter Sagal

 Andrew Collings

Peter Sagal, host of the National Public Radio news quiz show "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me" will be flying solo with a one-man performance at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Friday, Feb. 4. 

Sagal, who each week asks questions of listeners, celebrities and guest panelists like comedians Paula Poundstone and Mo Rocca, will talk all about his life on the show, a program that he has hosted since 1998.

You can also expect the Peabody Award winner to chat about the long list of other jobs he has held over the years, including his work as a playwright, foreign correspondent and magician's assistant. 

Sagal takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$59.50 through foxtucson.com

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson welcomes back 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News