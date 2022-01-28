NPR radio host has stories to share at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Friday

Peter Sagal, host of the National Public Radio news quiz show "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me" will be flying solo with a one-man performance at the Fox Tucson Theatre this Friday, Feb. 4.

Sagal, who each week asks questions of listeners, celebrities and guest panelists like comedians Paula Poundstone and Mo Rocca, will talk all about his life on the show, a program that he has hosted since 1998.

You can also expect the Peabody Award winner to chat about the long list of other jobs he has held over the years, including his work as a playwright, foreign correspondent and magician's assistant.

Sagal takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35-$59.50 through foxtucson.com.