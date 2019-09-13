FITNESS
YOGA
Gentle Yoga — St. Francis in the Foothills UMC, 4625 E. River Road. Easy yoga to help increase strength, flexibility and balance, along with peace of mind. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $8. 490-4012. divinejourneyyoga.com.
Chair Yoga for Cancer — Banner UMC Cancer Center, 3838 N. Campbell Ave. an easy-paced class with an emphasis on gentle movement, sweet stretches, breathing and relaxation. This class is best for students who seek a quiet and relaxing yoga practice. Teacher Shraddha Hilda Oropeza is certified in Yoga for Cancer Patients and in Healing Emphasis Yoga Therapy. First class free. Ages 18 and up. 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. $8. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Beginning Yoga for Bone Strengthening and Balance — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Great for those with little or no yoga experience. Ages 18 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Gentle Yoga for Back Care — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. For those wishing to prevent and alleviate back and neck problems. A gentle practice suitable for new students and students of all levels regardless of back issues. Ages 18 and up. 4-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
Hatha Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Stretch, ease stress, strengthen your body and unwind after work. Taught by Genea Crum. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Sunset Goat Yoga with GOT Yoga — The JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Yoga with friendly goats and certified instructors. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. Ages 10 and up. Must sign up thru The J. Call 299-3000. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. $20. 299-3000. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Tucson Tuesday Laughter Yoga — Quaker Meeting House, 931 N. Fifth Ave. Breathing, yogic exercises and laughter designed to promote peace and healing. Donations accepted. 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Free. 490-5500. facebook.com.
Candel-Lit Yoga — Three Jewels Tucson, 314 E. Sixth St. Teens and adults. Taught by Sheilah O'Loughlin. 7:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. $5. 248-8621. 3jewelstucson.com.
Wednesday’s Sunset Goat Yoga — 49er Country Club, 12000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Goat handlers help each participant with goat time and utilize an animal therapy based experience to uplift the spirits. Discounts to firefighters, police officers and military personnel. 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays. $20. 1-503-507-8639. goatsoftucsonyoga.com.
Health at Jacome: Yoga in the Park — Jacome Plaza Downtown, 101 N. Stone Ave. Join Lohse Family YMCA for Hatha Yoga classes in the park. Each class is only 30 minutes. 7-7:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Free. 268-9030. downtowntucson.org.
Aerial Yoga — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. Aerial Yoga is an ongoing class that uses the aerial hammock to move through yoga and other poses. These classes include elements of stretching, strengthening, balance and inversions. Mixed level and appropriate for beginners and all levels. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 6:45-7:45 p.m. Thursdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Yin and Gentle Yoga — Mindful Yoga Studio, 1101 N. Wilmot Road. Exercises the bones, lubricates the joints and deeply stretches the body’s connective tissue, especially in the hips, pelvis and lower spine. Poses are held for 3-5 minutes and all poses are seated or reclined.Great for anyone with extra tight muscles or needing some extra help with reducing stress or anxiety. Ages 18 and up. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturdays. $11. 300-4378. mindfulyogatucson.com.
All Bodies Rise Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Class with a focus on body-positivity, self-care, and social justice. Ages 16 and up. All levels welcomed, bring a yoga mat if you have one, or rent one of ours. Bring water. 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
Align and Vibe Yoga — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. A moderately paced hatha flow yoga class with a focus on alignment that is set to an ever-fresh playlist of electronic music and beats. All levels are welcome. Bring a yoga mat, or borrow one of ours. Bring water. Ages 16 and up. 6:30-7:30 Sundays. $7. 333-5905. floorpolishdance.com.
TAI CHI
Tai Chi for Health - Twice Per Week — St. Philips in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Improve, balance, mental clarity, relieve pain and create an overall feeling of well-being through natural breathing and slow, gentle, meditative body movements. Register at events@hetherchalon.com. 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. $55 per month for twice a week. 780-6751. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Beginner's Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Beginner's class. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays. $10 walk-in class; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Tai Chi for Health: Intermediate Class — The Studio, 4648 E. Speedway. Intermediate class. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays. $10; $60 for nine weeks. 1-203-470-9549. heatherchalon.com.
Seated Tai Chi for Health — Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. A gentle but powerful chair class for those who can't stand to exercise. Even though seated, you also work on leg strength, posture, and balance. Ages 18 and up. $24 for 4 classes. 1-2 p.m. Sept. 18. $24. 465-2890. .
Tai Chi in the Garden — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Scott Risano lead classes; beginners are welcome. Enjoy the garden after class. 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. $10. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
MARTIAL ARTS/MEDITATION
Desert Rain Zen: Monday Meditation: Just Sitting — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. Two 25 minute meditation periods with a 5-10 minute break in between the two sits. Basic meditation instruction will be available, but other than that it’s just an opportunity to sit, with no frills. Noon-1 p.m. Mondays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Taekwondo Wellness Classes Kids 7+ — TKD Wellness Center, 5675 N. Oracle Road. Alternative exercise and wellness class that welcomes youth with or without mental health diagnosis. Ages 7 and up. 10-11 a.m. Saturdays; 4:30-5:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays. $20; $95 a month. 419-7837. tkdwellness.com.
Capoeira (Adult & Teen Classes) — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Beginner Capoeira Classes - Tucson Capoeira These are ongoing classes where anyone can join, no previous experience necessary. It covers all aspects of Capoeira; martial-arts, dance, music, abrobatics, culture, language and more. It focuses on developing the students rhythm, reflexes, balance, co-ordination and increasing strength and flexibility as they learn. Basics classes are focused on building and refining capoeira technique and basic skills. Although every class is different, a typical class consists of a guided warm-up using capoeira movements followed by practicing sequences of capoeira movements both individually and in partners and general physical conditioning exercises to build strength, balance, and agility. Basics classes also introduce capoeira music and end with a capoeira roda open to all students. Basics classes are appropriate for students of all levels and are a great place for new students to start. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays; 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. $80. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
All Day Sit: Meditation — Little Chapel of All Nations on the UA Campus, 1401 E. First St. Sit 8-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. with a vegetarian potluck lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There will be 25 minute sits w walking meditation in between. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 21. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
Childerns Capoeira — Movement Culture, 435 E. Ninth St. Kids will work on flexibility, reflex, agility, rhythm, basic acrobatic skill, and bolster their self-confidence. Ages 5–12 with or without prior experience and at any level of fitness. 4-6 p.m. Saturdays. $40. 603-8043. tucsoncapoeira.org.
Desert Rain Zen Weekly Sit — Little Chapel of All Nations, 1401 E. First St. General we do two 25 minute sits with a brief walking mediation in between, followed by tea and talk. Chairs available for those who aren't comfortable sitting on cushions. 3:30-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 235-1267. desertrainzen.org.
OTHER WORKOUT IDEAS
Aerial Hoop Basics — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road #107. This class covers the basic fundamentals of the aerial hoop, aka lyra. Participants will learn basic entries, skills, tricks, and short sequences. Designed for students with little or no experience. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays; 10-11 a.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.
Mixed Level Aerial Sling — Take Flight Yoga & Movement, 1861 W. Grant Road. A mixed level class that uses the aerial hammock to learn a variety of skills, tricks, drills and sequences. Designed for students who are interested in using the hammock as an aerial apparatus to build strength, stamina & develop a larger aerial vocabulary & skill set. Ages 16 and up. $18 drop in class (new students receive second class free). Five and ten class passes available. 12:15-1:15 p.m. Saturdays. $18. 204-3830. takeflightyoga.com.