OUTDOORS AND RECREATIONS
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Pima County Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and many others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8-9:30 a.m. March 28 and April 4. 724-5375.
Desert Jigsaw Puzzle — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. A short walk to view the intricate, wondrous jigsaw puzzle of plants and animals. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 28 and 29. 733-5158.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 28. 749-8700.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds and additional craft such as paper flowers, pottery, O’odham basket weaving, or other art forms. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 28-31, April 1, 4 and 5. 377-5060.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. March 28.
Wild About Flowers — Saguaro National Park East. A walk for the serious flower fancier in search of what's blooming today, while discussing the subtler aspects of pollination, taxonomy, and wildflower habits and habitat. Suitable footwear and water recommended. Ages 12 and up. 2-4 p.m. March 28. 733-5153.
Drive-Thru Geology Tour — Saguaro National Park East. Tour in your own car with stops along the way, lead by park guide. Observe the bajadas, washes and outcrops. 2-3:30 p.m. March 29. 733-5153.
Hikes on the Santa Cruz River in Tubac — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Attention artists, birders and nature lovers of all sorts. Join with members of the Walking Sticks hiking group for casual hikes on the Juan Bautista de Anza International Trail to observe the Santa Cruz River’s ribbon of life, riparian flora and fauna, cottonwood/willow forest, mesquite bosques and bird immigrants. Meet at Lowe House Project 14 Calle Iglesia, Old Town Tubac at 8:30 a.m. 8:30-10 a.m. March 29. 398-9571.
Investigation of the 1000 Year Old Rock Art — Saguaro National Park West. Become a Rock Art Detective and investigate the who, when, and how mysteries of the 1000 year old Hohokam petroglyphs. A quarter mile hike which includes dirt trails and some steps to the petroglyphs. Meet at Signal Hill at 11:15 a.m. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 11:15 a.m.-noon. March 29. 733-5158.
Night Walk — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park naturalist to experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Reservations required, call 733-5153. 7-9 p.m. March 29.
Rincon Valley Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for this 2 mile hike to talk about the history of cattle and land abuse at the park, as well as current and future ecosystem health. 10 a.m.-noon. March 29. 733-5153.
A Stroll Through Our Living Desert — Saguaro National Park West. An easy walk in the cactus garden to discover some physical and behavioral adaptations of desert plants. 2:15-3 p.m. March 30. 733-5158.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 30. 724-5375.
Birds and Their Homes — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalist on a one-mile walk in search of desert birds. Suitable footwear and water are required; bring binoculars. Recommended ages 10 and up. 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 30. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin the exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. Program is accessible in vehicle. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 30. 733-5153.
Cascabel Trail Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, 3858 W. Irvington Road. During a 1.5 mile naturalist guided hike on level trails, see stands of majestic saguaros, impressive fishhook barrel cacti, and a diversity of other Sonoran Desert vegetation. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 30. 724-5375.
Desert Botany 101 — Saguaro National Park East. Review the basic principles of desert botany on this easy walk through the Cactus Garden. 3-3:30 p.m. March 30. 733-5153.
Family Sleepover: A Night at the Mission in 1917 — Tumacácori National Historical Parki. The year is 1917. Spend the night as caretakers of the ruined Tumacácori Mission church. Camp dinner, s'mores, music, light breakfast included. Reservations required at recreation.gov. 5-11:45 p.m. March 30 and midnight-8 a.m. March 31. 377-5060.
Guided Bird Walk — Tumacacori National Historical Park. A guided walk up to 3 hours or as long as the birds are active. Suitable footwear and bring water. Binoculars available for loan. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. March 30. 377-5060.
History Walk — Murray Springs National Historic Site, Moson Road, Sierra Vista. A docent will lead this walk, explaining the latest hypotheses on The Clovis people.This is an easy walk of less than a half mile, though it does include dirt steps through a dry wash. There is no shade and it will be hot on sunny days. Suitable footwear and water. 9-11 a.m. March 30. Donations accepted. 459-2555.
I Hike for Health — Saguaro National Park West. Earn a free hiking medal as you hike 3.5 miles and discover the health benefits of hiking in the national parks. Water and suitable footwear recommended. Meet at Sendero Esperanza Trialhead. Plan for 20 minutes of driving time to location from the visitor center. 12:30-4:30 p.m. March 30. 733-5158.
Owl Stalk — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Pima County Naturalist Jeff Babson provides a brief overview of owl biology and then leads the group in search of owls. Age 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 30. $5. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by he Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. March 30. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Sunset Hike — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to discover how nature will paint the sky tonight. A half mile hike on a rocky trail. 6-7:15 p.m. March 30. 733-5153.
The Green Desert — Saguaro National Park East. On this 2-mile, round-trip hike into the desert, participants will have an opportunity to observe a variety of plant species and learn how plants adapt to life in an arid desert environment. Suitable footwear and water are recommended. 10 a.m.-noon. March 30. 733-5153.
The Plants Tell All — Saguaro National Park West. Join a park naturalist on a 1.5 mile hike to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Suitable footwear, hat and water required. 9:45-11:45 a.m. March 30. 733-5158.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Walking tour of the grounds. Register at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-9:30 and 9:30-11 a.m. March 30 and April 2. 724-5375.
Hummingbird Workshop — Pima County Agua Caliente Park. This workshop will discuss the biology, identification, and ways to attract these wonderful birds. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required pima.gov/nrpr. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31. $15. 724-5375.
Meet The Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. Get to know the world's most famous cactus and learn its fascinating life story. 3-3:30 p.m. March 31. 733-5153.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. March 31. 664-4133.
Plant People — Saguaro National Park East. Join a park ranger to explore the traditional uses of native Sonoran Desert plants. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 1-2:30 p.m. March 31. 733-5153.
The Giant Cactus — Saguaro National Park East. Join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. Suitable footwear and water recommended. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 31. 733-5153.
Birding — Colossal Cave Mountain Park, 16721 E. Old Spanish Trail, Vail. Explore the birdlife and expect to see southbound migrants, such as warblers, and resident birds. Online registration requiredpima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. April 2. 724-5375.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels are invited to participate in upcoming bird walks sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, a snack, suitable footwear, a hat, and use sun protection. 7-9 a.m. April 3. Donations accepted. 459-2555.