OUTDOORS AND RECREATION
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Birding — Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Take a guided walk to see a variety of birds, including waterfowl, raptors, sparrows, and others. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8:30-10 a.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. 724-5375.
Geology 402 Walk — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists, a moderate 3 mile hike that will explore faults, intrusions, boulder fields and other geologic features. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 6. 749-8700.
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1 and 5-7. 955-5200.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Come to a short walk and discover the great variety of cacti that inhabit the desert. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Nov. 29 and 30. 733-5158.
The Saguaro Time Hike — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. A guided hike through the saguaro National Park landscape, focused on the people who came before to use the resources of this place for their livelihood. Suitable footwear and water required. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29. 733-5153.
Cactus Caravan — Saguaro National Park East. Begin an exploration of the Cactus Forest Drive with a park ranger and become familiar with some of the common cacti. 2-3:15 p.m. Nov. 30. 733-5153.
Birding — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. See a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 724-5220.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road. Traditional tortilla-making on the mission grounds. Dec. 1 and 2. 377-5060.
History Hike — Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate, In Balance Ranch Road, Sierra Vista. Hike led by The Friends of the San Pedro River. Learn about the Presidio and what happened there to make the Spanish abandon the fort in 1780. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 459-2555.
Ironwood Nature Walk — Tucson Mountain Park, Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. A naturalist-guided walk on mostly-level trails in prime Sonoran Desert habitat and learn about the plants and wildlife that inhabit the area. Online registration required. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 724-5375.
River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Led by the Friends of the San Pedro River. Interpretive walks. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 1. Donations appreciated. 459-2555.
Hike the Living River — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Branch Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided hike along the flowing Santa Cruz River and discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 2. $5. 724-5375.
Petanque in the Park — Reid Park, 830 S. Country Club Road. Learn and play the French game of petanque. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. 664-4133.
Geology 401 — Sabino Canyon. An easy introductory walk led by Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. 749-8700.
Ranch Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. A walking tour of the historic buildings, corrals and exhibits of the people of Canoa. Online registration required. 10 and 11 a.m. Dec. 4. 724-5220.
Anza Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. A 5 mile segment of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail extends through Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required. 10-11 a.m. Dec. 5. Donations accepted. 724-5220.
Flora, Fauna and Fotography Walk — Sabino Canyon. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists on an informative walk in the canyon. Bring binoculars and camera. 8:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Dec. 5. 749-8700.
Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required. 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Donation accepted. 724-5220.
Bird Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. Sponsored by the Friends of the San Pedro River. 9-11 a.m. Dec. 5. 459-2555.
Star Party — Saguaro National Park East. Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars available. Reservations required. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 6. 733-5153.
Birding — Tucson Mountain Park- Ironwood Picnic Area, 1500 S. Kinney Road. Join us for a guided walk through ironwood-saguaro habitat looking for Sonoran Desert resident birds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required. 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7. 724-5375.
Gentle Nature Walk — Sabino Canyon. Leisurely walk-n-learn led by a Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalist. 10 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 749-8700.