VISUAL ARTS
All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Flora — Tucson International Airport Upper Link Gallery, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Artwork by four local artists; Ashley Cole, Bonnie Behan, Deborah Cassolis and Lee Ann Woolery. 5 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Through Aug. 30. 573-8187.
Songs of Life by Jacqueline Chanda — TUS International Arrivals Lounge, 7250 S. Tucson Blvd. Jacqueline Chanda’s creative energy specializes in original oil paintings that interpret the expressive nature of people, landscapes, animals, and objects. 5 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Aug. 2-Oct. 20. Free. 573-8187.
Charity Event Benefiting Vision Quest and Arizona's Foster Care Youth — Girlfriends Closet, The Chic Resale Boutique, 60 N. Harrison Road. Bring cash for raffle tickets and winner will be announced 7:45 p.m. Fashion show starts at 6:30 p.m. Ages 16 and up. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17. $1. 207-5518.