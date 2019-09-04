CONCERTS
Lookout Tucson Jazz Series — Lookout Bar and Grille, Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa, 245 E. Ina Road. Cynthia Hilts Great American songbook. 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 12 and 19. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Touch of Grey — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Classic rock. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Elisabeth Geel and Brice Winston — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. A selection of originals and international covers. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
That 70's Rock Show — The Gaslight Music Hall. Along with the hits, hear some history about the decade and find out the back story of the bands and the songs. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 14. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Green Valley Summer Chorus — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Music from Broadway, spirituals and the great American Songbook. Half of the proceeds from the summer program will go to benefit the Community Performance and Art Center. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 399-1750. .
Aaron Neville Duo — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Set of doo-wop-inspired R&B, pop music and new songs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $32-$72. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Aretha: The Queen of Soul — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Tribute. 7:30-9 p.m. Sept. 14. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Del and Dawg — Fox Tucson Theatre. Bluegrass. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $29-$74. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
Old Blind Dogs from Scotland — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Four member band direct from Scotland on bagpipes, whistles, fiddle, other strings, modern percussion and vocals. 8-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. $25. 981-1475. inconcerttucson.com.
Country Rock Revival with Mogollon Band — The Gaslight Music Hall. Country rock. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15. $20. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Paul Green and the Midnight Blue — Monterey Court. Blues and jazz. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
A Star is Born: The Story and Songs of Barbra Streisand — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Katherine Byrnes pays tribute. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Connie Brannock's Tiny House of Funk — The Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road. Soul, blues, funk and jazz. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 16. Free. 797-1233. theparishtucson.com.
Hot Blues and Brews Tuesday — The Gaslight Music Hall. Whose Blues and The Bad News Blues Band. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
The Tucsonics — Monterey Court. Western swing. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Eric Schaffer and the Other Troublemakers — Monterey Court. Alt-Folk-Americana. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Steff Kayser — Monterey Court. Folk, pop, and rock. 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Robin Bessier — Wilhelm Family Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Brazilian, Latin, swing, blues, ballads, bop, R&B, gospel and originals. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
Amber Norgaard Band — Monterey Court. Rock and Americana. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 20. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Speakeasy with Soul Essential — Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Soul. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 20. $25. 398-2371. tubacarts.org.