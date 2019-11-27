Old Tucson reaches for its roots this weekend with its Western Heritage Festival, from Friday, Nov. 29, to Sunday, Dec. 1.
The theme park is teaming up with the Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation to showcase the Old West influences that you can still find in Southern Arizona.
Power from the Past, an organization that celebrates early engine technology, will be out and on display, making homemade ice cream and jump ropes for children, according to press materials.
There will be traditional O’odham foods for sale provided by Ha:San Preparatory and Leadership School, a period fashion show from the Ladies of Tombstone, hand-weaving demonstrations from the Tucson Handweavers and Spinners Guild, and samplings of a new single-malt whiskey release from Grand Canyon Distillery.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Entry is included in the regular price of admission to the park ($21.95 general admission and $10.95 for children, 4-11 years old).
Visit oldtucson.com for more information.