On solid ground: Tucson youth arts center builds momentum in new home

The road thus far hasn't been easy.

After acquiring nonprofit status in May 2019, Greene and his crew of volunteers worked for months to secure a space in a deal that fell through at the last second. The next location they moved into at East Broadway and South Tucson Boulevard was ready to launch in early 2020. Then COVID hit.

"Our grand opening plans were canceled," Greene said. "The whole space was left with nobody in it. We didn't want to risk anyone getting sick. I did a lot of the remainder of the build-out by myself. It became a personal project."

A disagreement with a neighboring business after Groundworks started opening up to the community in the summer of 2020 — Groundworks felt like it could hold live concerts and a neighbor felt otherwise — led to its relocation to East Grant Road.

Greene said, so far, the Groundworks board is happy with where they have landed.