“This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. See story.
“Bette Davis Ain’t For Sissies” — Invisible Theatre. See story
“On the Verge, or, The Geography of Yearning” — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. In this Eric Overmyer play, three Victorian women set out to explore Terra Incognita. But this is no ordinary journey: they realize they are traveling forward in time. Adults. 8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $7. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
Last Chance
“Death By Design” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his actress wife, Sorel Bennett, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. They aren’t alone. Seduction, death, and a huge amount of laughter mark the Live Theater Workshop play. Roberto Guajardo directs, and the cast consists of Christopher Moseley, Missie Scheffman, Rhonda Hallquist, Jonathan Heras, Michael Woodson, Roxanne Harley, Tyler West and Emily Gates. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. $20. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Good People” — The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Glen Coffman directs this Winding Road Theatre Ensemble production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s play. The black comedy follows Margie, an out-of-work single mother from South Boston, as she struggles to care for her child with disabilities. She’s thinking a love from the past might be able to help. This is a top-notch production with solid performances, especially from Maria Caprile as Margie. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. $28. 401-3626, windingroadtheater.org.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” —The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. Based on Mark Haddon’s bestseller of the same name, teenager Christopher Boone sets out to find out who killed a neighbor’s dog. But it leads the brilliant young man with autism on a heartbreaking and eye-opening journey. Cynthia Meier directs the play, adapted by Simon Stephen, and Hunter Hnat plays Christopher with honesty and heart. All the elements of strong storytelling and effective theater are poured into this mesmerizing production. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. Last chance. $15-$38. 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org.
“Tartuffe” — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A sardonic comedy set in the era of France’s King Louis XVI. Tartuffe, the central character in this Moliere play, holds himself up as a pious person, but he is a manipulator, a hypocrite and just plain unpleasant. But he’s got Orgon bamboozled, and it leads to lots of trouble. Chris Will directs. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $17. 206-6986, pima.edu/community/the-arts/center-arts.
“The Odd Couple” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The Oro Valley Theatre Company stages this female version of the Neil Simon comedy about misfit roommates. Final performances are 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $25. 505-1856, gaslightmusichall.com.
“On Your Feet” — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Just when Emilio and Gloria Estefan thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Recommended for ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Contains some strong language. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 15; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 18. $29. 1-800-745-3000 or broadwayintucson.com.
Continuing
“The Cripple of Inishmaan” — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Hank Stratton directs University of Arizona theater students in the dark Martin McDonagh comedy. The production is well worth seeing. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. Through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162, theatre.arizona.edu.
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.