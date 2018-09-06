Review
“Every Brilliant Thing” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.
Openings
See stories for The Rogue Theatre’s “Galileo,” Borderlands’ “Sanctuary” and Arizona Theatre Company’s “Native Gardens.”
“The Grand Canyon Mystery” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The members of the Fraternal Order of the Great Northern Rim (FOGNeR) have gathered to make sure all is ready for the coming winter. And all is, but this: The food they’ve been saving has disappeared. And there are lots of likely suspects. Stephen Frankenfield and Kristian Kissel wrote the children’s play. The cast is made up of Karl Haas, Jon Heras, Kyleigh Sacco, Mike Saxon, and Margaret Smith. 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 11. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Last chance
“Les Misérables” — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. This musical — one of the best-selling of all times — follows the former prisoner Jean Valjean as he tries to build a life in 19th century France. Hard to do given the relentless Javert is after him for breaking parole. Final performances of the Broadway road show are 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8; 2 p.m. Sept. 8; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. $29-$175. 1-800-745-3000. broadwayintucson.com.
Continuing
“The Vampire, or He Loved in Vein” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight favorite David Fanning returns to reprise his role of the blood-sucking Count Dracula. The melodrama takes audiences from Transylvania to England, where he’s determined to make Mina — another man’s own wife — his bride. Be prepared for bad puns and grand singing. Various times through Nov. 4. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.
“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. David Alexander Johnston takes the stage alone as he portrays every character in a small Jersey shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14-year-old boy who goes missing. The play is by James Lecesne. Susan Claassen directs. Ages 13 and up. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6, 7, 12, 14; 3 p.m. Sept. 8, 9. Through Sept. 16. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
“The Adventures of Sparkle and Steven: Two Unlikely Best Friends” — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Princess Maribel and her cat, Sparkles, are at a pageant when the Evil Wizard tries to stop it in this play by Taylor Steger. 11 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29. $12. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.