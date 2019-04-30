Reviews
“Crucible” – The Rogue Theatre. See story.
“Eight 10s in Tucson” — Winding Road Theatre Ensemble. See story.
Last chance
“Little Women” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, in the Tucson Mall. Arizona Rose brings us the musical version of this classic Louisa May Alcott story about the March sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy, as they grow up in Civil War America. Jo longs to publish a novel. Meg longs for a fiance. Beth longs for a piano. Amy longs to be admired. Luke Howell directs and the cast includes Erin Recuparo, Kelly Coates, Kate Scally Howell, Diane Ouradnik, Korby Myrick, Leah Kari, Luke Howell, Jeremy Vega, Michael Shipione and Ruben Rosthenhausler. Final performances are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5. $17. 888-0509, arizonarosetheatre.com.
“Cats” — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. A night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote the music, set to T.S. Eliot’s poetry. Ages 5 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Final performances are 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday, May 2; 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4; 2-4:30 May 4; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. May 5. $29-$120. 1-800-745-3000, broadwayintucson.com.
“20th Century Blues” — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Four women meet in lockup in the ’70s. One of them snaps a photo of the group in this Susan Miller play. Every year thereafter, for four decades, Danny, Sil, Mac and Gabby meet for another photograph. All’s fine and dandy until the photographer, Danny, gets a show at the Museum of Modern Art. She wants her friends to sign waivers so that she can include the photos in the exhibit, which doesn’t sit so well with all the women. The cast is made up of Molly McKasson, Susan Baker, ToReeNee Wolf, Geri Hooper Wharham, P.J. Peavy, and Cole Potwardowski; Fred Rodriguez and Susan Claassen direct. Appropriate for high school age and up. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4; 3-5 p.m. May 4 and 5. $35. 882-9721.
Continuing
“Always Patsy Cline” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Live Theatre brings us a band, music and the story of a friendship between Patsy Cline and one of her superfans. Amanada Gremel gives us the essence of Cline, and Samantha Cormier is a stitch as the fan. Annette Hillman directs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 2-4, 9 10; 3-5 p.m. May 5. $20. Through May 11. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Switzerland” — Saint Francis in the Foothills, 4625 E. River Road. Mystery writer Patricia Highsmith is aging and very grumpy when an executive from her publisher stops by to convince her to write one more Mr. Ripley novel. She lives in an isolated chalet in Switzerland and has an impressive collection of knives and antique guns. And she is not happy this guy has turned up. Something Something Theatre Company stages this Joanna Murray-Smith play. Whitney Morton Woodcock directs and Sarah MacMillan and Damian Garcia star. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 12. $25. 468-6111, somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
“Things I Know To Be True” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. This slice-of-family-life play at Arizona Theatre Company is painful and beautiful. From the acting to the sets, this is one of ATC’s best. Mark Clements directs the Andrew Bovell play, which stars Aubyn Heglie, Kelley Faulkner, Kevin Kanton, Zach Fifer, Jordan Baker and Bill Geisslinger. 7:30-10 p.m. May 2-4, 8-10; 2-4:30 p.m. May 4-5, 8-10. Through May 11. $25-$66. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.