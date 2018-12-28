Opening
"Dear Liar" — The Community Players Theatre, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Mrs. Patrick Campbell was an accomplished actress; George Bernard Shaw an accomplished playwright. The two fought, loved, flirted and discussed in the letters they wrote to each other. Jerome Kitty has adapted those letters for the play and the Community Players are bringing it to us. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 5, 11; 2-4 p.m. Jan. 6. Through Jan. 20. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
Last chance
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.