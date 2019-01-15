Sure, Bill Epstein played sports when he was a kid.
But his one-man play, “My Life in Sports,” which Scoundrel & Scamp opens Friday, Jan. 18, isn’t about the games he’s played.
It’s about his loves, failures, heartbreaks, insights. It’s about his life.
Epstein, now on the dark side of 70 (or the bright side of 75), first presented this play at Live Theatre Workshop in 2015.
It brings us back to his growing up in a small Pennsylvania town, which is where he played those sports.
“I come from a pretty jockey family,” Epstein, said in a 2015 interview about the play. “And I played a lot of sports at various skill levels. For smart and sensitive men like me, sports are a way for us to blend in, to be regular guys. They functioned like that for me; it was a way to get out of my head.”
Sports figure in more metaphorically — athletics, he said, is one of the few ways men are able to be emotionally honest.
“I talk about having to constantly relearn how to play the game of love, growing up, as a son, parent, responsible family man — all those roles we are in,” Epstein said.
The show is 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 27 at Scoundrel & Scamp, 738 N. Fifth Ave., in the Historic Y. Tickets are $28, with discounts available. The run time is 2½ hours, with one intermission.
For more information, call 448-3300 or visit scoundrelandscamp.org.