Zero Mostel lives.
Oh sure, the great comedic actor died in 1977, but thanks to the magic of theater and the talent of actor/playwright Jim Brochu, we can once again indulge in the glory that was Mostel.
If you don’t remember him, surely you will remember some of his works: He was the crooked Max Bialystock in Mel Brooks’ movie “The Producers.” And he starred in both the movie and stage versions of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”
And he originated the role of Tevye in the original “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The list goes on. …
Brochu wrote and stars in “The Zero Hour.” The one-man show finds Mostel in his painting studio and face-to-face with a reporter. He quickly begins to spill his story, complete with bawdy humor, painful memories and rich details.
Brochu premiered this piece in 2006, and he has since performed it across the country, winning fans and awards.
Curtainup.com says the play is “informed, absorbing, highly entertaining.”
And this from theaterscene.net: “Exhibiting commanding physicality and replicating Mostel’s trademark bellowing delivery, Brochu tells jokes, sings and captures the gargantuan essence of the man. His sensational acting is matched by his heavily researched and very skillfully constructed script.”
The actress Piper Laurie directed the piece, brought here by Invisible Theatre. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. It runs 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $45.
For more information, visit Invisibletheatre.com or call 882-9721.