CONCERTS
Jazz and world
Joe Lovano — Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Jazz. 8-10 p.m. March 1. $40. 621-3341.
Tess Redmoon: Magical Flute Exploring Landscapes of Melody and Rhythm — Tucson Desert Art Museum, 7000 E. Tanque Verde Road. Jazz, classical, world and own songs. 2-3 p.m. March 2. $15. 202-3888.
John Pizzarelli Trio — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress. Jazz guitarist and singer. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 6. $29-$59. 547-3040.
Music and Chants of the World’s Mystics — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Explore a number of diverse mystical traditions ranging from the Sufis of Islam to the Monks of Tibet. 4-5 p.m. March 7. Free. 594-5305.
Pima Music: Wind Ensemble — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. Under the direction of Dr. Mark Nelson with music from Germany, Ireland and the United States. 7:30-9 p.m. March 7. $6. 206-6986.
The Willie Green Project — Sea Of Glass Center For The Arts, 330 E. Seventh St. Jazz. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 8. $13 in advance; $18 day of show. 398-2542.
Popular, rock, country
Visiting Artist Series: Nu-Blu — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Carolyn Routh. Country and blue grass. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28. $15. 529-1000.
Music with 43 Miles North — Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada, Green Valley. Harmonies. 1-2 p.m. March 1. Free. 594-5295.
John Michael Talbot — St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road. Christian. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the preservation/maintenance of Mission San Xavier del Bac and the Youth Program at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. 7-8:30 p.m. March 1. $25. 447-8940.
Ultimate Stones Tribute — The Gaslight Music Hall. Tribute. 6-8 p.m. March 2 and 3. $30. 529-1000.
Sentimental Journey: Music from the 1930s-40s — The Gaslight Music Hall. The Manhattan Dolls. 2-4 p.m. March 3. $25. 529-1000.
The Limeliters — Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Vocals, harmony, humor and folk music. 7-9 p.m. March 5. $20. 399-1750.
One Night of Queen — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Gary Mullen and The Works. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 5. $27-$67. 547-3040.
Growing Up Kelly — The Gaslight Music Hall. Join Michael Kelly, for a fun-filled evening learning all about his show-business family. He is the son of choreographer/director, Fred Kelly, and nephew of Gene Kelly. 6-8 p.m. March 6. $25. 529-1000.
Classics Rock — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. A Dozen of Arizona's Symphonic Musicians that blend Bach and Buddy Holly, Mozart and Moody Blues, Strauss and Streisand, and more. 7:30-9 p.m. March 6. $30. 825-2818.
Not Fade Away: A Tribute to Buddy Holly and the Legends of Rock N Roll — The Gaslight Music Hall. Classic songs of the 50s, 60s and beyond. 6-8 p.m. March 7. $25. 529-1000.