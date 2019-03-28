CONCERTS
Classical
Sons of Orpheus 28th Annual Gala Spring Concert Series — Directed by Grayson Hirst. Contemplative, inspiring, whimsical pieces, and cowboy classics. $15. 484-3743. sonsoforpheus.org.
St. Francis in the Foothills, UMC, 4625 E. River Road. 3-4:30 p.m. April 6.
The Highlands at Dove Mountain, 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd., Marana. 7-8:30 p.m. April 12.
Basic Biology Album Release Party — MSA Annex, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Curated live and electronic music and performance art inside of a stunning visual mapped environment. 5-10 p.m. April 6. $10. 272-9041. flamchen.com.
Latvian Choral Gems — St. Philip's in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave. Saint Philips Choirs and Chamber Orchestra will perform. 2-4 p.m. April 7. $40. 222-7277. friendsofmusictucson.org.
Viva Virtuosa — Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Members of the Handel and Haydn Society perform solo and trio sonatas of the 17th and early 18th century by Biber, Schmelzer and Vivaldi, infusing this repertoire with excitement and passion. 3-5 p.m. April 7. $25. 721-0846. azearlymusic.org.
Arizona Repertory Singers: "A New Heaven" — Episcopal Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd. Sublime music for choir and organ, and choir alone, by Edgar Bainton, Herbert Howells and John Ireland, plus a Tucson premiere: "The fruit of silence" by Peteris Vasks, based on a text by Mother Theresa. 4-5:30 p.m. April 7. $20. 329-7175. arsingers.org.
Brahmsphantasie, Stephen Cook, piano — Oracle Center for the Arts, 700 E. Kingston St., Oracle. Brahmsphantasie, a compelling collection of engravings created by Max Klinger out of admiration for the music of Johannes Brahms. 4-6 p.m. April 7. $35. 1-623-295-9677. oraclepianosociety.org.
An Evening with Accordion Music: Accordion Club Meeting — Sabino Vista Hills Recreation Center, 4031 N. Larrea Lane. Rehearsal, refreshments and learning more about accordion music. 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 8. Free. 722-2958. accordionstucson.com.
DANCE
Mayumana: Currents — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The show combines a variety of elements: specially made musical instruments, massive video art projections including video mapping on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and eleven skilled performers in constant movement, playing on different instruments and musically juggling between different sounds. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4. $24-$49. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera: Preview of The Marriage of Figaro — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera, "The Marriage of Figaro." Arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. Bring your own lunch; coffee and dessert will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. April 5. Donations appreciated. 825-1563. azogsa.org.