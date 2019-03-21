CONCERT
Classical
Christine Vivona — Wilhelm Vineyards at Ventana, 5425 N. Kolb Road. Harpist, classical, jazz and popular. 6-8 p.m. March 28. Free. 900-7166. wilhelmvineyardsventana.com.
Mozart Requiem — As the story goes, Mozart was approached by a mysterious messenger from an anonymous source, commissioning him to write a Requiem Mass. During the decline of Mozart’s own health, composing that work took on great personal significance. The resulting work reveals terror and repentance balanced with an intimate tenderness, a musical expression of grief. $25. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
- Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley. 7-8:30 p.m. March 29.
- Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. 7:30-9 p.m. March 30.
- Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. 3-5 p.m. March 31.
Roy A. Johnson Memorial Organ Series: Pamela Decker, organ “Bach and the Mid-Century Modernists” — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Music by J.S. Bach will be juxtaposed with works by composers born in the middle of the twentieth century, including Dan Locklair, A.F. Schultz and Pamela Decker. Co-sponsored by the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. 4-6 p.m. March 31. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
An Evening of Spanish Bolero with Carlos Zapién — Mission San Xavier, 1950 W. San Xavier Road. Zapién will perform selections from his 2017 album “Siempre Mia,” accompanied by Albert Sarko on piano and Misael Barraza Díaz on guitar with special guests Mariachi Sonido de México. 5-6:30 p.m. March 31. $55. 447-8912. patronatosanxavier.org.
The Royal Scottish National Orchestra — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 31. $65. 621-3341. uapresents.org.
Jerusalem Quartet — Leo Rich Theatre, 260 S. Church Ave. Musicians present music with a warm, full, human sound and an egalitarian balance between high and low voices. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 3. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Mayumana: Currents — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The show combines a variety of elements: specially made musical instruments, massive video art projections including video mapping on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem and eleven performers in constant movement, playing on different instruments and musically juggling between different sounds. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 4. $24-$49. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
DANCE
UA Dance: Side Show — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. Led through the experience by dancer-guides, audience members travel through the fifty-minute performance to view a series of eight dance vignettes. Some performance vignettes are standing only and patrons will be moving from one site to the next. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. The experience begins in the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre lobby. 6-7 p.m. March 29; 1:30-2:30, 4:30-5:30 and 7:30-8:30 p.m. March 30. $15. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
OPERA
Say Hello to Opera: preview of The Marriage of Figaro — Town of Oro Valley Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Canada Drive, Oro Valley. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera and arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. 2-3 p.m. April 1. Donations appreciated. 825-1563. azogsa.org.
Brown Bag Opera: Preview of The Marriage of Figaro — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a discussion of the opera and Arias will be sung by University of Arizona opera students. Bring your own lunch; coffee and dessert will be provided. Noon-1 p.m. April 5. Donations appreciated. 825-1563. azogsa.org.