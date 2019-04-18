CONCERT
Classical
Premieres Across Music History — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. Host: Matthew Mugmon, featured composer: Kari Kreiter. 11 a.m.-noon. April 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
UA Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 25. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Sons of Orpheus 28th Annual Gala Spring Concert Series — Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Road. Directed by Grayson Hirst. Contemplative, inspiring, whimsical pieces, and cowboy classics. 7-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 484-3743. sonsoforpheus.org.
The Wartburg Choir 2019 Concert Tour — Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. A cappella sacred music from all eras, directed by U of A alumnus Lee Nelson. Also featuring The Helios Ensemble. 7:30-9 p.m. April 26. $15. 1-773-706-8623. wartburg.edu.
UA Wind Ensemble — Fred Fox School of Music. UA Wind Ensemble. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 26. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Leaps for Lives First Annual Spring Showcase — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre in The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Staging new pieces and old favorites, alongside featured guest artists. Proceeds from tickets sales will be donated to The HistioCURE Foundation. Ages 17 and up. 7-9 p.m. April 27. $15; $20 at the door. 820-8237. leapsforlives.org.
Arizona Repertory Singers: "Psalms of David and Songs of Solomon" — Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road. Psalm settings by C.V. Stanford, Arthur Honegger and James Macmillan. Music reflecting the “Song of Songs” by John Dunstable and Edward Bairstow; Purer than purest pure, a setting of poetry by e.e. cummings by UA composer Daniel Asia, and "Make peace," a brand new work by David Lang. 3-4:30 p.m. April 28. $20. 329-7175. arsingers.org.
Mildred Flood Mahoney Memorial Organ Recital — Fred Fox School of Music. Lisa Ham Kang, a tribute to Dhira Mahoney. 4-6 p.m. April 28. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
“Words & Music” University Community Chorus and UA Wildcat High School Outreach Choir — Fred Fox School of Music. Choral works set to poetry. The highlight of the concert will be a mass choir performance of Randall Thompson’s idyllic 20th-century work, “Frostiana,” featuring the poems of beloved American poet, Robert Frost. 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 28. $12. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Fred Fox Graduate Brass Quintet — Fred Fox School of Music. Rachel Clemmer and Paulo Sprovieri, trumpet; Michael Mesner, horn; Neal Romberg, trombone and William Hammer, tuba. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 28. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Choral Concert: Recital Choir — Fred Fox School of Music. 3:15-4 p.m. April 29. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Marana Winds Community Concert — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. A variety of wind ensemble compositions, performed by Marana district staff, alumni, students, and community members. Benefiting Marana Schools' 2340 Foundation. 7-8:30 p.m. April 30. Free, donations appreciated. 682-3243. maranausd.org.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra and UA Philharmonic Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music. 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 1. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
UA Faculty/Staff Choir Spring Concert — Fred Fox School of Music. Mixed-voice choir and small groups with wide range of choral selections, including classical, popular and spiritual selections. 7-9 p.m. May 3. Free. 621-6107.
DANCE
UA Dance: Spring Collection — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. From contemporary to neoclassical. 7:30-9 p.m. April 25-27; 1:30-3 p.m. April 28. $35. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
UA Dance: Horizons: Student Spotlight — Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, 1737 E. University Blvd. A concert highlighting the culmination of their creative inquiry here at UA Dance, and a hint of what is to come from these artists shaping the future of dance. 1:30-3 p.m. April 27. $25. 621-1162. dance.arizona.edu.
OPERA
An Evening of Opera Scenes — Fred Fox School of Music, 1017 N. Olive Road. 7:30-9:30 p.m. April 30. $5. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.