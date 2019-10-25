COMEDY
009 Licence to Thrill! Gaslight Theatre's Fall Melodrama Show — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Secret Agent, Alex Starr, travels the globe fighting evil, meeting beautiful women, and singing songs. Mean while, Victor Vector, and his sinister henchwoman, Venus, Starr must thwart their evil plans for world domination. Visit thegaslighttheatre.com for show dates and times. Through Nov. 10. $23.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 2, Dec. 7. $8. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Free Form Friday — Unscrewed Theater. Long form, short form and musical comedy. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
OPERA
Brown Bag Opera: Free Opera Preview — Grace St. Paul Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. The Opera Guild of Southern Arizona will present a preview of the opera, Fellow Travelers. Bring your own lunch. Dessert and coffee provided. Noon-1 p.m. Nov. 8. Donations appreciated. 544-1900. azogsa.org.
“Rhondda Rips It Up!” by Elena Langer and Emma Jenkin — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. Follows the true story of Margaret Haig Thomas, Viscountess Rhondda and the militant members of The Women’s Social and Political Union, more commonly known as suffragettes. This opera contains adult themes and is best for audiences over the age of 18. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 10. $20. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
THEATER
Sam and Latch's Hairy Halloween — Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. A mischievous Wolf-Man terrifies an Old West town as cowboys Sam and Latch pursue the infamous outlaw, Black Jack Gruesome. Show features cowboy fight scenes, spooky special effects, gunfire and explosion effects. Outdoor seating. 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3. $5. 398-5618. wildweststuntshow.com.
Accomplice — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. A deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-8; 3-5 p.m. Nov 3. Through Nov. 16. $20. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre: Pippin — Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov 1 and 2; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. $15-$35. 621-1162. theatre.arizona.edu. Production Sponsors: Richard and Yvonne Morris | Musical Theatre Series Sponsor: Jane Kivel.
Last Train to Nibroc: Arlene Hutton — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This is a funny touching portrait of two people searching for happiness set in December of 1940. This play is suitable for ages middle school and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3. $35. 882-9721. invisibletheatre.com.
Silent Sky — The Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, a passionate young woman must map her own passage through a society determined to keep a woman in her place. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov 2, 6-9; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 2, 3, 6, 7 and 9; 7-9 p.m. Nov. 3. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Something Something Theatre: 'TransFormations' by Marti van der Voort — St. Francis in the Foothills Theatre, 4625 E. River Road. Local actor and playwright van der Voort performs all twelve transgender characters, their close relatives and significant others at a group therapy session. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2, 8; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3. Through Nov. 17. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com. Something Something Theatre in partnership with St. Francis Creative Arts Committee.
Ellen Craft — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Locally written play about the real life journey to freedom of Ellen and William Craft from a plantation in Georgia to Philadelphia and beyond. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 8; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 3. Through Nov. 17. $18. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org.
The Gonzo Hour — Live Theatre Workshop. A crash landing leaves a space traveler with a nasty bump on the head and a ship in pieces. Will they remember their mission? Will they fix their ship? Interactive musical, physical theater show for ages 6 and up. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 3. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Murder at the Copacabana, A Mystery North of Havana — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jet set to the Copacabana, the Hottest Club North of Havana, for a steamy night filled with dancing, comedy, music, and murder. You may even win a prize if you solve the crime. 6-8 p.m. Mondays. $39.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.