DANCING AND LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class starts; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. $7. 203-8044.
All Right Now Dance Party: The Rillito River Band — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Folk and rock n roll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $13.50. 529-1000.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine tango class. First 2 classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. 468-5536.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $3. 791-4865.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Sept. 29. $5. 625-3488.
Take a Peek at Modern Square Dancing — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Modern and fun choreography along with a variety of music. No experience necessary. Singles and couples. Ages 10 and up. Light Refreshments provided. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29. Free. 820-4749.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 1. $3. 791-4931.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Modern Square Dance Class — Old Pueblo Dance Center. This modern version of square dancing uses a variety of music. No experience needed. Ages 8 and up. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2. $45 is for an eight session class. 820-4749.
Play That Funky Music Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall. OnesAll. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4. $13.50. 529-1000.