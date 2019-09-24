More than 6 million people are expected to party hard at this year’s Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, which started Sept. 21 and runs through Oct. 6.
Here in Tucson, breweries, taprooms and community groups are attempting to capture that beer-drinking, oom-pah-pah spirit, with events held around town for the next several weeks.
Here are some of the places in Tucson, in chronological order, that have Oktoberfests scheduled.
Oktoberfest at...
Dillinger Brewing Company
Dillinger Brewing Company, 3895 N. Oracle Road, will have two days of lederhosen-heavy, Oktoberfest revelry on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.
The festivities will feature two beer releases: Dillinger’s Festbier on Friday and B.A. Naked Warrior on Saturday. A large community table will be set up in the taproom to give you that true Bavarian party experience.
Dillinger’s Oktoberfest runs from 2 p.m to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. facebook.com/dillingerbrewery/
Arizona Beer House
German food truck Haus of Brats will help Arizona Beer House, 150 S. Kolb Road, ring in this year’s Oktoberfest from noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 28.
German-style beers will be on tap and family-friendly activities, including face painting and balloon twisting, will be available for the kids. Admission is free. facebook.com/azbeerhouse/
Ski Valley at Mount Lemmon
The annual Oktoberfest celebration at Ski Valley on Mount Lemmon, 10300 Ski Run Road, runs every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 13.
The event is as close as you can get to partying in the Bavarian Alps without leaving Arizona. Live music, dancing, food and, of course, beer, are all on the menu. Festivities run each day from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. facebook.com/mtlemmonskivalley/
Ten55 Brewing Company
Downtown brewing operation Ten55, located at 110 E. Congress St., has several German-style beers ready to roll for their three days of Oktoberfest fun, from Oct. 4-6, including an altbier, a dampfbier and a hefeweizen.
Spaetzle and jagerschnitzel will be the food specials of the weekend. Ten55 will also hold a costume contest, stein-holding competitions and feature live music.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on all three days. facebook.com/1055Brewing/
1912 Brewing Company
1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd, will bring back some of its favorite Oktoberfest-themed beers from years past for its Oktobeerfest celebration on Oct. 4.
The west-side brewery will also have a selection of sours and goses for thirsty revelers.
If you missed Haus of Brats at Arizona Beer House, you can catch them here from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. facebook.com/1912brewing/
Button Brew House
Several Tucson breweries will be present at Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin, on Oct. 5. They’ll be pouring beers as part of its second annual Oktoberfest.
BlackRock Brewers, Catalina Brewing, Harbottle Brewing and Crooked Tooth Brewing are a few of the Tucson breweries that will be in attendance.
Also participating: Copper Brothel Brewery from Sonoita and Tombstone Brewing from Tombstone.
The event, taking place from noon to 5 p.m., will feature live music, drink specials and food trucks. facebook.com/buttonbrewhouse/
Trail Dust Town
Old West meets Old World when Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, celebrates Oktoberfest on Oct. 5. The east-side event will be serving beer by the taste and the pint, from six Arizona breweries, five from right here in Tucson.
The Bouncing Czechs will provide the music. There will be amusement rides strudel, pretzels and brats. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for food, beer and rides are $2 apiece. facebook.com/traildusttownaz/
Sentinel Peak Brewing Company
Sentinel Peak, Tucson’s go-to midtown brewpub, at 4746 E. Grant Road, will be throwing an all-day Oktoberfest celebration from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Bratwursts using Sentinel Peak’s Oktoberfest beer will be on the menu. Games like cornhole and giveaways are also in store. Admission is free. facebook.com/SentinelPeakBrewingCompany/
Dragoon Brewing — TSOktoberfest
For $35, partygoers will get music from the Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s brass quintet, a free pint of Dragoon beer and a tour of Dragoon Brewing, 1859 W. Grant Road, on Oct. 20 as part of its TSOktoberfest event.
The food truck German Food Station will provide the brats. The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is co-hosted by the TenWest Festival and Tucson Young Professionals. facebook.com/dragoonbrewingco/
Borderlands Brewing Company
Borderlands Brewing, 119 E. Toole Ave., is working with the Nature Conservancy this year to create OktoberForest, an event meant to raise awareness of U.S. forest conservation.
The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. facebook.com/borderlandsbrewing/