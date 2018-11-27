Peppermint Patty is back. And Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Lucy van Pelt and, of course, Snoopy.
The beloved characters from the Charles M. Schulz comic strip “Peanuts” revisit the Live Theatre Workshop stage with the musical “Snoopy!!!”
Last year, the company staged “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and completely charmed children and adults alike.
“Snoopy!!!” is the sequel to that.
And returning as the red baron-chasing beagle Snoopy is Michael Martinez. Trust us; you want to see Martinez’s dog act.
This musical is a series of vignettes that cover the life of the “Peanuts” characters.
There’s not a lot of depth here. But if this production echoes the show LTW did last year, there will be lots of joy.
Samantha Cormier returns to direct this sequel. In addition to Martinez, the cast is made up of Richard Gremel, Cyndi LaFrese, Holli Diffin, Gino Cocchi, Tyler West and Gretchen Wirges.
Previews are 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30; opening is 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Regular performances are 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at 5317 E. Speedway. Tickets are $12, with discounts available. Livetheatreworkshop.org, 327-4242.