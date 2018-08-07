Friday
Indoor Rummage Sale — WomanKraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Art supplies, tools, records, furniture, kitchen, technology goodies and clothing. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18. Free. 629-9976.
Saturday
Pet Day and Community Sale — Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Johnny Bencomo, one of the only 18-string guitar players in the country. 9 a.m.-noon. pet shots. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. 591-2276.
Santa's Workshop Collection & FUNdraising Festival — Continental Ranch Community Center, 8881 N. Coachline Blvd. Enjoy food, games, face painting, entertainment, crafts and vendors. 10 a.m.-noon. Aug. 18. Free. 344-3588.