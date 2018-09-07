Story: Twister is a sweet lady, she is adorable and affectionate. She gets along with other kitties very well, and loves to snooze in the sunshine. She has some food allergies, but does quite well on her “allergy food.” She is available for our Lease for Life program. Ask our adoption coordinator for more details. She needs to stay on a special diet to manage her allergies, but otherwise, she’s healthy, happy and quite snuggly.
Fee: $35 for adoption; $50 Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Prince loves being petted, brushed and doted on. He is shy in new situations but patience easily wins him over. He does well with other cats, and particularly enjoys the company of large male cats who are protective. Prince needs an indoor-only home. The perfect home would be quiet, with no small children or dogs.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Story: Dia is social and inquisitive, likes lapsitting, and visiting with you. She even enjoyed her little canine housemate. Dia's free vet care for life will take the worry away as she works her way into your heart and home.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at (520)625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Amos loves to be around his people and he does well with other dogs. He is sweet, will signal his owner when he needs to go outside. Amos cannot make it through a work day without having to potty, so he needs a home with a dog door and/or an owner who is not gone from home for more than a couple of hours at a time. Email Information@soazbeaglerescue.com and we will send you an application.
Fee: $200 as a tax deductible donation to Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue.
Story: Zander is handsome, loves people, is a big, happy, fuzzy, goofball who loves to play with his toys, chasing and throwing them around in the yard and doesn't mind sharing. He gets along with his foster sibling hounds, walks well on his leash and will stay close by your side. Zander is still a puppy and needs some training but is learning quickly. He is a bit apprehensive of new places and things and would benefit having an older sibling to show him the ropes of doggy life.
Sammy Girl is spayed, micro-chipped, and up to date on all shots.
Story: Sammy Girl is loyal, lovable, happy and friendly to all she meets. She has an abundance of energy but likes to lounge on the couch for afternoon naps. She is the happiest when engaged in family activities weather that be running, walking, hiking or road trips. Adoption applications at lovar.org.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue (LOVAR) call or text (520)979-2282.
Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or visit us at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.
Story: Moochy is cute as a button with a curious but well mannered personality. He has an eye that is slightly vision impaired but he has had that since
a kitten and it has not impact on him at all. Moochy is a little shy at first. He likes other cats, loves his squeaky mouse and wand toys. Moochy is litter box trained and well behaved. Adoption applications at lovar.org.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Rescue (LOVAR) call or text (520)979-2282
Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or visit us at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.
Story: Ted McLovin is a true gentleman. He is so affectionate, is a calm walker, loves car rides and attention. Ted McLovin came to PACC as a stray and was immediately given a name that fits him perfectly.
Fee: Ted McLovin is a member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has a $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
Adoptable at PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTED: Pepper, Kenny, Chief, Trinity, Miagi, and Banana Nut were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
CHIQUITA
ID No.: A223285
Age: 12 years
Story: Chiquita is a gentle, happy, and affectionate cuddle-bug. She's a loving girl that just wants to lounge around and be by your side.
Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
CHULA
ID No.: A644594
Age: 10 years
Story: Chula is a gentle, quiet, and calm lady who arrived at PACC after her family could no longer keep her. This tender gal would be a wonderful companion.
Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
DUVALIN
ID No.: A638516
Age: 2 years
Story: Duvalin is a delight to have around. This sweet girl always greets her volunteer friends in her kennel with affection when being leashed.
Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.
CAT BENATAR – DSH
ID No.: A643325
Age: 2 years
Story: Cat Benatar is a playful girl who is full of spunk. Give this girl some toys to play with along with treats to snack on and she's the life of the party.
Fee: No adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LILY — STAFFIE MIX
Age: 3 years
Story: Lily is great with kids — even toddlers. She loves to play, to cuddle, can "ask" to go outside, and, as your only dog, she'll build her world around you.
Fee: $85
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Story: Floyd loves to play with lattice balls, he will bat them back and forth for hours. He needs a loving family.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PUMPER
ID No.: 860263
Age: 4 years
Story: Pumper is a playful boy who would love to go to a home that enjoys playing fetch or going on regular walks. He needs a loving family.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
