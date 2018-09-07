ADOPTED: Pepper, Kenny, Chief, Trinity, Miagi, and Banana Nut were all adopted from the Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE PETS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Find it: 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-7222.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.

CHIQUITA

ID No.: A223285

Age: 12 years

Story: Chiquita is a gentle, happy, and affectionate cuddle-bug. She's a loving girl that just wants to lounge around and be by your side.

Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

CHULA

ID No.: A644594

Age: 10 years

Story: Chula is a gentle, quiet, and calm lady who arrived at PACC after her family could no longer keep her. This tender gal would be a wonderful companion.

Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

TED McLOVIN

ID No.: A644437

Age: 9 years

Story: Ted McLovin is a true gentleman. He is so affectionate, is a calm walker, loves car rides and attention. Ted McLovin came to PACC as a stray and was immediately given a name that fits him perfectly.

Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

DUVALIN

ID No.: A638516

Age: 2 years

Story: Duvalin is a delight to have around. This sweet girl always greets her volunteer friends in her kennel with affection when being leashed.

Fee: Member of the Silver Whiskers Club and has no adoption fee. There is a $19 license fee.

CAT BENATAR – DSH

ID No.: A643325

Age: 2 years

Story: Cat Benatar is a playful girl who is full of spunk. Give this girl some toys to play with along with treats to snack on and she's the life of the party.

Fee: No adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS WITH OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

SAMMY GIRL — LABRADOR MIX

Age: 2½ years

Story: Sammy Girl is loyal, lovable, happy and friendly to all she meets. She has an abundance of energy but likes to lounge on the couch for afternoon naps. She is the happiest when engaged in family activities whether that be running, walking, hiking or road trips. Sammy Girl is spayed, micro-chipped, and up to date on all shots. Adoption applications at lovar.org.

Fee: $75

Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Animal Rescue call or text 979-2282.

Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or visit us at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.

MOOCHY — SIAMESE SHORT HAIR

Age: 1 year

Story: Moochy is cute as a button with a curious but well mannered personality. He has a slight vision impairment in one eye but it has no impact on him. Moochy is a little shy at first. He likes other cats, loves his squeaky mouse and wand toys. Moochy is litter box trained and well behaved. Adoption applications at lovar.org.

Fee: $50

Contact: Lifeline of Oro Valley Animal Rescue call or text 979-2282.

Meet: Call to arrange a meeting or visit us at Petco Oro Valley MarketPlace by Walmart on weekends.

LILY — STAFFIE MIX

Age: 3 years

Story: Lily is great with kids — even toddlers. She loves to play, to cuddle, can "ask" to go outside, and, as your only dog, she'll build her world around you.

Fee: $85

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. 

DIA — SHORTYHAIRED DILUTE TORTOISESHELL

Age: 10 years

Story: Dia is social and inquisitive, likes lapsitting, and visiting with you. She even enjoyed her little canine housemate. Dia's free vet care for life will take the worry away as she works her way into your heart and home.

Fee: $45

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. daily. 

AMOS — BASSET HOUND 

Age: 7 years

Story: Amos loves to be around his people and he does well with other dogs. He is sweet, will signal his owner when he needs to go outside. Amos cannot make it through a work day without having to potty, so he needs a home with a dog door and/or an owner who is not gone from home for more than a couple of hours at a time. 

Fee: $200 as a tax deductible donation to Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue.

Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue at 247-7720 or soazbeaglerescue.com. For an application, email information@soazbeaglerescue.com 

Meet: By appointment.

ZANDER — GREYHOUND

Age: 1 year

Story: Zander is handsome, loves people, is a big, happy, fuzzy, goofball who loves to play with his toys, chasing and throwing them around in the yard and doesn't mind sharing. He gets along with his foster sibling hounds, walks well on his leash and will stay close by your side. Zander is still a puppy and needs some training but is learning quickly. He is a bit apprehensive of new places and things and would benefit having an older sibling to show him the ropes of doggy life.

Fee: $350

Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption at 955-7421 or sagreyhoundadoption.org. Email adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.

PRINCE

Age: 5 years

Story: Prince loves being petted, brushed and doted on. He is shy in new situations but patience easily wins him over. He does well with other cats, and particularly enjoys the company of large male cats who are protective. Prince needs an indoor-only home. The perfect home would be quiet, with no small children or dogs.

Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.

Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

FLOYD

ID No.: 860355

Age: 5 years

Story: Floyd loves to play with lattice balls, he will bat them back and forth for hours. He needs a loving family. 

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173.

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.  11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

PUMPER

ID No.: 860263

Age: 4 years

Story: Pumper is a playful boy who would love to go to a home that enjoys playing fetch or going on regular walks. He needs a loving family. 

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5  p.m. Sundays.

TWISTER — DSH GINGER TABBY

Age: 9 years

Story: Twister is a sweet lady, she is adorable and affectionate. She gets along with other kitties very well and loves to snooze in the sunshine. She has some food allergies, but does quite well on her “allergy food.” She is available through the Lease for Life program. Ask our adoption coordinator for more details. She needs to stay on a special diet to manage her allergies, but otherwise, she’s healthy, happy and quite snuggly. 

Fee: $35 for adoption; $50 Lease for Life.

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.

