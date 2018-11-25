ADOPTED: Allie was adopted from the Animal League of Green Valley.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
SKITS
ID No.: A652588.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Skits is a gentle soul. He’s looking for a lifelong companion to share walks with and enjoy meals together. He’s grateful for love he receives and will return it tenfold.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GIBBS
ID No.: A256854.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Gibbs is a true gentleman. He’s a calm walker and great on a leash, he has good house manners and a charming personality. Plus he has a cute curly tail.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ALADDIN
ID No.: A648929.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Aladdin gives the best doggy kisses. He’s a mellow fellow who enjoys his walks, will sit and take treats gently from your hand, and he loves people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MORTICIA
ID No.: A645624.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Morticia is a sweet gal who loves cookies and walks. She’s a rock star in play groups and loves romping around with her canine friends.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
KIPURR
ID No.: A648305.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Kipurr is sweet little girl who is making friends and building her confidence. She loves naps, eating sardines, playing with her toys, and being read to.
Fee: Kipurr has a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ISAIAH — DLH GREY AND WHITE
Age: 1 year.
Story: Isaiah has some “ocular opacity” in one eye, so his depth perception is a little off, but it doesn’t cause him any difficulties. He warms up a little slowly to people, but when he does, he’s an absolute love bug. He likes to play and get snuggles and isn’t above coming to beg for them when he likes you. Isaiah needs a family who will play with him, possibly another kitty close to his age to play with. He needs snuggles and treats, and a little understanding when it comes to his “bad eye”—he’ll adjust quickly, but needs time to see things sometimes.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
PEPPER — LAB MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: Pepper is a sweet, calm male who loves to take leisurely walks and loves puddles. He adores his stuffed toys and tries to take them along for walks. He would do best in a home with no other animals. He wants to be the center of attention.
Fee: $125, includes all vaccines, alter, microchip and licensing.
Contact: Pima Paws for Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 867-1193.
PATCHES — ORANGE AND WHITE TABBY
Age: 7 years.
Story: Patches is a great kitty. He loves attention and can be playful and also mellow. He really likes treats and will tell you when he wants something. (He can be talkative.) This sweet kitty lost his forever home when his owner passed away.
Fee: $99, includes all vaccines, alter, microchip, and FIV/FELV test for all cats.
Contact: Pima Paws for Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 867-1193.
THURSTON — SHAR PEI HOUND MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: Thurston is a medium-sized dog and could stand to lose some weight. He is back with SoAZBR because of a change in his family situation. Thurston is sweet and easygoing. He loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well-behaved, he comes when called, sits, and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has valley fever and is on fluconazole. His titer is now 1:8. He has dry-eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears, but he is on maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% cyclosporine ointment three days a week and Blink over-the-counter tears four days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws, but daily wiping with Douxo chlorhexidine mousse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
HASTINGS — LYNX POINT HIMALAYAN
Age: 1 year
Story: Hastings has a lion cut hairstyle and is front-declawed. He’s described as being social; he likes to be around people but is not a lap cat. He is not used to other cats or children and tolerates dogs. He currently doesn’t want to be held but is playful and energetic, and entertains himself with simple toys. His hair will require regular grooming, which he is used to. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $65, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024 www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
REVERIE — GREYHOUND
Age: 6½ years.
Story: Reverie is a love bug who likes to follow you around the house and looks at you with those big brown eyes. Reverie loves to play with her toys and is discovering squeakers. She loves pets and hugs and will come to greet you when you get home. Reverie is a bit shy when first meeting new people, but once she knows she can trust you, she is wonderful. Reverie would love to find a quiet home to relax and share many happy new memories with you.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption. 955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
SPENCER
Age: 6 years.
Story: Spencer is a people-pleaser, he’s smart and active, a quick learner, knows several commands, and loves being with people. As your only dog, Spencer will be a fun, devoted companion.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
BABE — SHORTHAIRED DILUTE TORTOISESHELL
Age: 4½ years.
Story: Babe has awesome sea green eyes and a luxuriously soft smoky gray coat.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.
HALSEY
ID No.: 865876.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Halsey is an affectionate male who will seek out attention. He needs a loving family with a quite home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PORSHA
ID No.: 864220.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Porsha is a friendly girl who adores people and food and needs a loving family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
JOY — GRAY AND WHITE
Age: 7 months.
Story: The way to Joy’s heart is through her stomach. This girl will do anything for food. She’s a talker who will tell you the food bowl is empty (’cause she ate it!) and demand that you fill it. She’s adorable, so you’ll want to do whatever she wants.
Fee: $110.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: PetSmart at Grant and Swan, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday or by appointment.