ADOPTED: Nellie was adopted from Pawsitively Cats. Maisie, Calvin, Flynn, Enzo, and Marley were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
JEWELS
ID No.: A407181.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Jewels is a quiet, polite female who is good with other dogs. Give this girl your lap and she’ll cuddle right up in it.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
JEROME
ID No.: A645615.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Jerome is an upbeat and playful fella. He minds well, takes treats gently, is a pleasure to be with and is well-mannered.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
HARVEY DENT
ID No.: A647936.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Harvey Dent is a love bug who gets along with other dogs and loves children. He knows basic commands like sit and stay and takes treats very gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
YUKON
ID No.: A642461.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Yukon is a sweet guy who loves his stuffed animals. He’s playful, very smart, is always happy, loves treats and is a good walker.
Fee: $30 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
KITTY
ID No.: A643119
Age: 16 years.
Story: Kitty is a very gentle, well-behaved cat who loves head scratches, yummy treats and catching up on her beauty sleep.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
NOEL — TREEING WALKER COONHOUND
Age: 2-3 years.
Story: Noel is a very sweet petite coonhound, only 49 pounds. She has a classic coonhound personality, meaning that she is very joyful and clownlike and fun-loving. Like most hounds, she loves kids, but kids older than 10 would be best, because she is still learning not to jump up, and she could knock a little one over by accident. She gets along fine with the male and female hounds in her foster home but is a little too interested in cats to live with one. Also, in line with the coonhound temperament, she is smart but stubborn, which means she is trainable, but you need to have patience during training sessions. Coonhounds were bred to hunt over rough terrain, so they have a lot of energy and can cover great distances. Noel currently gets about 30 minutes of exercise a day, which is just right for her.
Fee:$200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet:By appointment.
JOLIE — TORTIE
Age: 3 months.
Story: Jolie was found in Rio Rico all alone. Jolie is in a foster home. She loves to sleep on her foster mom’s bed during the day and check out the family’s other kitties and a couple rabbits. So far, she doesn’t like other cats. Jolie takes a while to adjust to change and other pets so she may do best in a fairly calm environment. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 207-4024 www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org. Meet: by appointment, give us a call.
ALLIE
Age: 1 year.
Story: In Allie’s active world, if fun isn’t happening, she’ll make some. High-spirited but exceptionally well-behaved in training class, Allie loves company and will do her best to please you.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.
LEON — SHORTHAIRED TUXEDO
Age: 2 years.
Story: Leon is a sweet, loving fellow who adores human company. He has always been an only pet. He loves to snuggle and play and is a good traveler in his crate.
Fee: $45.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
DREAMER — GREYHOUND
Age: 7 years.
Story: Dreamer is a super-lovable and mellow hound who has decided that she is done working. She raced for a few years in Tucson and then became a mommy to more high-speed pups. So Dreamer is now ready to be loved and pampered by a special family that will take her for strolls in the neighborhood and spoil her with a really soft bed, good food and treats. Dreamer is just an overall adorable dog; she doesn’t even mind cats.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
HANNAH
ID No.: 862861.
Age: 4 months.
Story: Hannah is a playful kitten who is litterbox-trained. In her foster home she enjoyed playing and cuddling with large dogs.
Fee: $115.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
HAZELNUT
ID No.: 852499.
Age: 2 years.
Story:Hazelnut is an adorable girl with big floppy ears and a goofy personality. She needs a home with a large yard and a family with patience that will help her feel safe and loved.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PEGASUS — DSH TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Pegasus came to Hermitage from a hoarding situation with her niece, Alexandria, so she did have a little bit of adjustment to make, getting used to having space to run and jump here at the Hermitage. She’s sweet, affectionate, and loving. She co-habitates with other cats just fine, although she hasn’t made any kitty friends in her stay here. We don’t know how she feels about dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
TEMPLETON — GREY AND WHITE
Age: 7 months.
Story: Templeton is full of energy and will run up a cat tree, over a couch, onto the floor, and back again. He loves to be in the same room as his foster family and can often be found at his foster mama’s feet. Templeton and his sister, Joy, are now awaiting their forever homes.
Fee: $110 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 289-2747 or Pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.