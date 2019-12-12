Photo editor Rick Wiley's Fave Five

The Arizona Daily Star has three award-winning staff photographers and one full-time intern covering all aspects of life in Pima County and Southern Arizona.
The exhilaration and the exhaustion of these Pueblo High School cyclists (above) pours through Kelly Presnell's photo of their record-breaking 17-hours on stationary bicycles. They are singing to try to keep their energy going in the waning hours of the ride. Two of Kelly's great traits as a photographer are his patience and his understanding of the human condition. It's almost as if he can feel what his subjects feel before they feel it.
Mamta Popat's photo of Ira Lee getting clobbered under the basket shows the role of a center on a basketball team. He gets inside and takes the hits. The photo vividly shows the first rule of sports action: Peak action. It's the ultimate moment of emotion and movement in a catch, a pass, a basket, a goal. The arms of the Chico State players reaching in has the subtle effect of guiding the eye to the most-important part of the photo.
I have little doubt that Josh Galemore's photo of World War II vet Everett Hodge will remain one of my all-time favorite photos. The beauty of the image is the honest emotion and simplicity. It's just that face. What a thrill for a 95-year-old man. And he's earned it. He served his country in one of its darkest hours.
Josh Galemore's photo of 13-year-old wrestler Audrey Jimenez shows Audrey's athletic cut and the high-tech world of training. She's bathed in a red light after undergoing cryogenic therapy for whole-body muscle recovery. The image juxtaposes one of the oldest Olympic sports and the idea of just sweat and determination isn't always enough as athletes seek the technological advantage.
University of Arizona basketball player Nico Mannion draining another basket is not a big deal anymore. But Rebecca Sasnett's "window" composition gives the moment a mind's eye feeling – that trick that our mind plays when remembering moments in our lives. The image is smartly framed by the dark shapes of fans, topped with a splash of reflection from pom-poms and a telltale fan in the background with his arms up. It's the kind of moment that says, "That was a great game."