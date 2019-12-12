Photo editor Rick Wiley's Fave Five

Janice Salazar, left, and Leonard Parra try to sing their way through the 11th hour of their 17 hour ride as six Pueblo High School Road Warrior bike club members attempt to break the in the Indoor El Tour De Tucson record, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2019. The current record sits at 975 minutes, the Road Warriors are attempting to amass 1,020 minutes - or about 17 hours in the saddle. Their stationary odyssey kicked off at 6 a.m. with the team scheduled to wrap up at 11 p.m.