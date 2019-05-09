NIGHTLIFE
Project ZEP and Magical Mystery — Rockabilly’s Grill, 3900 N. Oracle Road. Ages 21 and up. 7:30-11:30 p.m. May 17. Free. 888-1900.
Zona Libre Salsa Band — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Limbre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. May 17 and 24. $7 cash only. 444-0439.
Mesquite CD Release — Subspace, 101 W. Sixth St. Trees Speak will open it up. 8 p.m. May 18. $5. 495-9131.
Frank and Friends — Fini's Landing Restaurant, 5689 N. Swan Road. Rock from the 60s through today. 8-11 p.m. May 18. Free. 299-1010.
Alicia Witt — 191 Toole, 191 Toole. Piano-driven rock. Ages 21 and up. 8-9:30 p.m. May 19. $20. 445-6425.
Johnny Rawls — Monterey Court. Chicago blues. 6-9 p.m. May 19. $10. 207-2429.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. May 20. Free. 775-2337.
Connie Brannock Quintet — Cafe a la C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 22. Free. 628-8533.
Nancy McCallion and The Scarlet Lettermen — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Americana/folk rock. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 23. Free. 327-2011.