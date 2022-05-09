 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick up a sweet pet at Pima Animal Care Center's adoption party

Pima Animal Care Center will be holding a “Howling at the Moon” pet adoption party on Friday, May 13.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Pima Animal Care Center is holding a big adoption party to make up for all of the holiday adoption events it couldn’t hold during the pandemic.

Dubbed “Howling at the Moon,” the free adoption drive will run from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and will feature vendors, food trucks, and even a bouncy castle for the kids, according to press materials.

Different rooms at PACC will be decked out in different holiday themes. Pets will have a $0 adoption fee, but a $20 licensing fee may apply, according to press materials.

All pets come with up-to-date medical care, a microchip, vaccinations, and a free spay or neuter surgery. PACC currently has 650 pets at the shelter and more than 1,000 in foster care, in need of homes.

For more information on PACC, visit tucne.ws/1kg0

